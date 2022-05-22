A recent news article in this paper reported on the controversy in Monroe Township concerning its statue of George Armstrong Custer.
That report reminded me of a question I used to pose in my American Literature survey course. Readings early in that course, such as William Bradford’s history “Of Plimoth Plantation,” documented interactions between the colonists and the tribes they encountered.
“Don’t we usually erect statues to honor military leaders who win battles?’ I asked.
It is likely that my students were unaware that Custer had been, in fact, a heroic young officer in the Civil War. What they no doubt did know was that he and his troops were killed making their “last stand” at the Little Big Horn. His statue, then, seems to have been erected because of a battle he dramatically lost.
I do not recall students offering an answer to this apparent conundrum. Yet, of course, the answer is not hard to seek. Custer became a celebrated martyr because of those who made him one, the Indians. In our history, after the Pilgrims and the first Thanksgiving, the Indians are the bad guys. The anthology I taught from included Mary Rowlandson’s story of being taken captive by the Wampanoag in 1675 during King Phillip’s War. She was eventually returned to her family indignant but unharmed.
The historical context of that battle has been driven into obscurity by the magnitude of Custer’s loss to an enemy that our history accords so little respect. That context tells us that the cause of the battle was the discovery of gold in the Black Hills.
After his Civil War exploits, Custer’s army career took him to the wars against Indigenous peoples in the Great Plains, clearing the way for the westward march of settlers. Treaties were negotiated to move the tribes onto reservations where they could be contained, opening land for the settlers. It was the policy of our government to forcibly remove those tribes that refused this questionable living alternative to their centuries-old patterns.
Custer led his 7th Cavalry into the Black Hills of the Dakota Territory, charged with finding a place for a new fort. Civilians accompanying his expedition found gold in the creeks they encountered. Word of this discovery created, predictably, a rush of prospectors to the Black Hills, which under the 1868 Treaty of Laramie were guaranteed to the Sioux, who regarded them as sacred.
President Grant, who respected the natives but still subscribed to the policy of “assimilation where possible, and removal to reservations where necessary,” tried to negotiate to buy the land. His offer was declined, and orders followed to force the tribes onto reservations where they wouldn’t threaten the prospectors.
Tribal leaders such as Sitting Bull refused to be forced onto a reservation. Custer was part of a battalion sent to enforce the removal policy. Following those orders led Custer to the Little Big Horn where he encountered a substantial force of several tribes. He had orders to wait for reinforcements but displaying the arrogant confidence that served him so well in the Civil War he led his troops into a battle in which badly outnumbered, they lost.
Thus, Custer’s mythologized “last stand” occurred not where he was standing but rather where he was marching into a disaster, all in the service of a policy that was driven by the twin prongs of assimilation/reservation on the one hand, and the protection of miners violating a treaty in the search for gold.
History, they say, is written by the victors.
Except when it isn’t.
Custer and his troops died at his “last stand” where in the first place they had no standing to be.
