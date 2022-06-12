On May 14, 10 Black people shot dead outside a grocery in Buffalo, New York.
On May 24, 19 children and two teachers shot dead in a school in Uvalde, Texas.
Certainly, I think, other countries must have within their populations angry, perhaps emotionally damaged, young men, but we don’t read about their planning and executing mass murder.
Apparently, such individuals find other ways to vent their anger while in our country they purchase military-grade weapons, announce their intentions, and then shoot innocent victims. What separates our angry young men from those in other countries?
At least part of the answer resides in our cultural attachment to guns. Perhaps “attachment” is too weak a word. Let’s try “celebration” instead.
One way to explore this approach is to look for evidence in popular culture where we find both positive and negative indications of our values.
In American popular culture, guns have a prominent, primarily positive role.
That positive role is connected to the historical fact that our conquering of the frontier in the 19th century was accomplished behind the gun. Early in that period, James Fennimore Cooper’s “Leatherstocking Tales,” novels set in what was then the frontier in upstate New York, were bestsellers.
As such, they open a window into the popular culture of that time. In “The Deerslayer,” the last of the series published in 1841, Cooper presents the early career of his hero Natty Bumppo.
Let’s say Natty in this book is 18 years old.
In a pivotal scene, Natty, nicknamed “Deerslayer” because of his proficiency as a hunter, contests possession of a canoe with an Indian. Both are armed with single shot, muzzle loading weapons of the day.
Each combatant has an opportunity to shoot the other. Cooper, as is his wont, is verbose in presenting the action, filling it with dialogue that sits uncomfortably in a modern ear. But notwithstanding the verbosity and the dialogue, the scene presents seminal evidence of the exalted status of guns in our culture and Natty’s self-proclaimed moral superiority.
Natty is also confident of his success because, as Cooper has him think, proficiency with a gun is a white man’s “gift.”
“Gift” is Cooper’s word for cultural attribute. They fire at each other. The Indian’s shot grazes Natty’s side.
Of course, Natty’s return shot fatally wounds the Indian. The dying Indian declares that “Deerslayer” no longer fits Natty and declares him “Hawkeye.”
His first human kill with a rifle transforms Natty from hunter to warrior.
Skill with a gun as a male virtue becomes embedded in our cultural DNA.
But, I think, that is not enough to explain our inability to prevent these shootings.
Another peculiarly American element needs to be factored in.
And that is the 2nd Amendment, added to our Constitution in the wake of the success of our colonial militias as they, admittedly with French help, defeated the British, a major power at the time.
The opening of the amendment references the need for a “well regulated militia” to safeguard our new liberties.
But such a militia would be armed with muskets, and that amendment never intended to enable angry young men to use military grade weapons to hunt people outside a grocery store or slaughter children in their classrooms.
An exaggerated interpretation of that amendment and a cultural obsession with firearms provide a toxic combination that inhibits our ability to keep assault weapons out of the hands of our angry young men.
