In his “History of New England,” written as a journal, Massachusetts Bay Colony Governor John Winthrop records an historical event little known today, but one that perhaps provides context for the Second amendment’s statement that “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
That right had, in fact, been “infringed” upon in 1637 during the Antinomian Crisis, when the government took the highly unusual step of disarming its opponents.
Massachusetts Bay was settled by two groups for whom religion was a motivating factor: the Separatists, now called the Pilgrims, who thought the Church of England was beyond repair and the Puritans, originally a pejorative term for those who originally felt that Church could be made right. In Massachusetts Bay, therefore, religion and political governance were inextricably tied together with the latter seen as in service to the former.
In that population, a crack emerged that widened into a chasm with ministers leading their followers to different conclusions. All of them agreed that the Catholic emphasis on good works as a basis for salvation was mistaken, yet neither wanted to preach against the value of moral behavior. In what perhaps now seems arguing a difference without a distinction, they disagreed on whether the doing of good works was a sign or a result of an individual’s pre-determined salvation.
Beneath this divide was an agreement that morality was important. Most ministers in the colony agreed that the behavior of those receiving saving grace would thereby be improved. A minority of ministers accused these establishment ministers and political leaders supporting them of straying toward good works being a necessary condition of salvation.
Chief among the accusers was Reverend John Wheelwright along with his sister-in-law Anne Hutchinson. Wheelwright expressed his views from his pulpit while Hutchinson did so in weekly meetings in her home. Governor John Winthrop sided with the establishment ministers, and together they accused Wheelwright and Hutchinson of “antinomianism,” from “anti” against and “nomos” the law, meaning a rejection of the need to follow Mosaic law such as found in the Ten Commandments.
When Wheelwright preached a fast day sermon espousing his views he was tried and convicted of sedition and ultimately banished. In protest, his supporters signed a petition, to no avail. Hutchinson, who had been presenting the same views in her meetings, was then also brought to trial. A charismatic, intelligent daughter of a minister, she defended herself well, but predictably lost and was banished and excommunicated.
To firmly close the door on what they considered to be a serious threat to their governance the leaders of the colony ordered that those who had signed the petition supporting Wheelwright must turn in their weapons, and to enforce that order constables were sent throughout the colony to take possession of not only guns, but swords and powder as well.
One other, perhaps telling historical detail, also needs to be added to this story of religious controversy, banishment, and weapons confiscation. Beneath, or in addition to, the intense disagreement on who was going to heaven, and why, was a more purely secular matter, for the colony, motivated by the need for more land, was about to join the military adventure against the Pequot Indians. This war, won by the colonists, was opposed by the Wheelwright/Hutchinson followers.
Wheelwright is today a historical footnote, but Hutchinson, whose descendants include FDR, the Bushes, and Mitt Romney among others, has a parkway named for her north of New York City where she was killed in another Indian war, and her statue stands in front of the Massachusetts State house.
And perhaps that long ago fear of arms confiscation resurfaced in the Second amendment.
