‘Redeemed” can mean recovering your deposit when you recycle your bottles.
In an American literary sense, it applies to narratives concerning the return to their white world of individuals captured by Indigenous tribes.
An early bestseller, using a similar word, is “A Narrative of the Captivity and Restoration of Mrs. Mary Rowlandson,” published in 1682, recounting the title character’s experience after being captured in 1675 during King Philip’s War between the New England colonists and a confederation of indigenous tribes led by the Wampanoag chief Metacom, called King Phillip by the colonists.
Metacom was the son of Massassoit, who helped the Pilgrims through that first difficult winter. That brief kumbaya moment gave way to an ongoing conflict between settlers and the Indigenous people they encountered, who were viewed as an impediment to be removed or assimilated.
That conflict moved to the Plains and then into post-Civil War Texas, the setting for “The News of the World,” in which Tom Hanks is Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, late of the Confederate Army. Now an itinerant public reader of newspapers to appreciative audiences across Texas, he comes upon a blond, prepubescent girl wearing Indigenous dress. Cicada, her Kiowa name, is a survivor of an Army attack on the tribe who had captured her after wiping out her white family.
Taking captives was standard practice among the Indigenous tribes. Getting them returned, or “redeemed,” was usually accomplished by paying a ransom, as was the case for Mary Rowlandson. In the long history of that practice, two attempted redemptions of prepubescent girls, as is the case in this movie, stand out.
Neither wanted to be “redeemed.”
One was Eunice Williams, captured by Mohawks in Deerfield,Massachusetts with her family in 1704 when she was about 8 years old. Other members of the family were redeemed, but she, as described in John Demos’ National Book nominee “The Unredeemed Captive,” insisted on remaining with her Mohawk family although in later life she did reconnect with her relatives.
Another instance, perhaps not as well known, but more relevant to this movie, is the case of Cynthia Parker, thought to be the basis for John Wayne’s “The Searchers.” It occurred in the post-Civil War Texas of the Hanks’ movie. Cynthia was about 10 when she, along with five others, was taken by Commanches. The others were eventually redeemed, but not Cynthia who insisted on staying with her Commanche family. She later married in the tribe, and had several children, one of whom became Quanah, a warrior chief fighting in the same conflict that was engulfing Texas into which wanders Captain Kidd when he finds Cicada.
Papers somehow appear indicating she is to be returned to her aunt and uncle, a task Hanks’ character undertakes, because nobody else seems interested. That situation sets up the typical western plot moving across 400 miles of landscape and fighting through life-threatening incidents caused by unsavory whites.
Cicada, now restored to Johanna, but like Eunice and Cynthia, has no interest in being redeemed. Her redemption assumes that the culture to which she would return is preferable to the one into which she had been forcibly inserted. In “The Searchers,” John Wayne’s character declares he would rather kill his niece than permit her to remain with her Indigenous family.
“News of the World” attempts to navigate between these extremes. The white characters in the film are depicted in largely negative terms while glimpses of Indigenous culture exhibited by Cicada/Johanna are positive.
But the closing scene as she smilingly assists Kidd as he reads to his audience, for me, tilts the balance toward “redemption,” making the story similar to ones we’ve heard before.
