Mandates insist we do something that perhaps we would rather not do. If we wanted to do what the mandate requires, we wouldn’t need the mandate.
During the COVID-19 vaccination controversy, some folks are being told that they must take a needle in their arm to keep their job, get on a plane, attend an in-person event, and so forth. Unexpectedly, I am reminded of the students in my long-ago college composition courses who were required to demonstrate a minimal level of writing proficiency to receive their degree. If they didn’t want the degree, they were free to ignore the requirement and continue their lives without it.
These mandates, vaccinations to fight COVID or college degree requirements are established to promote a common good, such as public health or an educated electorate.
My open admissions community college placed its incoming students into its freshman writing courses according to whether they were prepared for the standard course or needed a developmental version in which they could improve their skills.
Over the years, with few exceptions, I much preferred teaching the developmental writing course. That assertion probably sounds counter-intuitive. Wouldn’t it be preferable to work with students whose initial skills were stronger than those lacking adequate skills?
That would seem to be the case. But it wasn’t because of one other variable — the motivation to learn. Simply put, those in the developmental sections knew that they needed to improve their writing skills if they expected to reach their goal of acquiring their degree. On the other hand, many of those placed into the standard course believed their writing was already good enough. They were complacent. They found writing assignments irksome, imposed upon them by some mean-spirited deity intruding on their time and limiting their freedom to do more enjoyable activities.
I don’t want to oversimplify matters. Of course, there were individuals in the developmental course who were simply poor students, not mature enough, or serious enough, to be in college. I recall one such student all these years later. One day he left the room after class had started, returning after a while with a can of soda. The next time he did that, I stood in front of the door blocking his re-entrance before letting him back in. He learned to stay in his seat, but not much more.
But the generalization of my experience holds. It is more satisfying to work with those who recognize their need to do something to improve than it is to teach those who felt that since they had gotten this far, had a high school diploma and been accepted into college, they need not put much energy into improving their writing skills.
I came to call them the willfully illiterate to distinguish them from their comrades in the developmental classes who recognized their literacy at this point in their lives was inadequate to the challenges they were now facing. They came to class, if not happily, at least with an attitude of working to get better.
Now, using the term “illiterate” is, of course, an exaggeration for effect. They were not illiterate in the precise use of that word.
But the willful part is certainly correct.
And perhaps these days, again for effect, if we change the phrase to “willfully ignorant,” we might conclude it applies to some of our fellow citizens who ignore science and refuse to be vaccinated, figuring if they hadn’t gotten sick, they should be free to ignore the mandate.
Only in this case, they are not dealing with college level literacy.
Their refusal is a dance with death for themselves and their loved ones.
