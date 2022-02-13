In the 1968 sci-fi classic, “2001, A Space Odyssey,” HAL, (Heuristically programmed ALgorthimic computer), overrides the ship’s human commander. Now, more than half a century later, we are living in a world where HAL’s descendants have become the ultimate sources of authority as to what is true.
A recent, minor incident involving my 2018 Camry illustrates that idea. The car came equipped with Entune, a suite of apps including a GPS, streaming music, and news services. After the New Year’s weekend, the apps stopped working. Some digging at Serra Toyota uncovered what I had suspected, namely that the timing of the incident suggested its explanation. It did. At the end of the year, Toyota, without telling anyone, including dealers, had disassociated itself from Entune.
I will pass over my next several visits to Serra Toyota where its techs worked assiduously to come up with a solution, and move to the last step, which will take us back to HAL.
That step involved the Serra tech using his phone, a Galaxy like mine, to access the Entune suite, which Toyota had moved to its own app, already on my phone, but which, for some reason, did not provide me access to the suite. The tech connected his phone to my car’s software and was able to access the suite through the Toyota app.
However, my phone’s attempt still failed. A conversation with somebody at Toyota revealed what had happened.
Enter today’s HAL.
When the tech set up his phone to interact with the software on my car, the process resulted in removing me and my access. Toyota’s HAL, on the receiving end of attempts to access the app suites, no longer recognized me as the owner of my car. Rather, it concluded the tech was.
I now, according to Toyota, had to convince its HAL that I owned my car. And we had to do that in a kind of old-fashioned way, by forwarding a picture of my registration document to the Toyota HAL, which I imagine is now stroking its algorithmic chin, deciding if I, the guy whose name is on the registration, actually owns this vehicle and thus should be granted access to the Magic Kingdom of onboard apps.
I do not yet know the result. I was told to wait a couple of days before trying to gain access, and I am writing this column now.
This incident, trivial as it is in a larger world of issues including the ongoing pandemic and possible war in the Ukraine, among others, still points to the general observation that contemporary HALs now have replaced other authorities as the source of truth.
Years ago, I co-authored a college textbook that combined philosophy and literature. One of its chapters dealt with the question of truth, as it had been explored from ancient to modern times. My co-author presented the philosophical musings on this subject for which I offered the literary introduction using the short story “In A Grove,” by Ryunosuko Akuagawa, the source for ”Rashomon,” Akira Kurosara’s cinematic treatment. It relates the same incident from different points of view, leaving the question of what actually happened unresolved. Faulkner does much the same thing in his “Sound and the Fury.” Both the short story and the novel ask what truth is.
Philosophers, I believe, are still at it. There seems to be a universal desire to find one authority that will tell us whether or not something is, or is not, true.
Clearly, though, now, we do not have to wrestle with this perplexing issue.
All we have to do is turn on our computers.
And today’s descendants of HAL will tell us the answer.
