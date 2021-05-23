Sometimes a small problem points to a much larger one.
As a transplanted New Yorker, I still follow the Knicks and Rangers of that city, especially this year when both teams have threatened to rise above the mediocrity in which they have wallowed. I paid a modest fee to subscribe to MSG Network, which broadcasts the games of those teams. And yet at game time, my television provider does not recognize this subscription.
When I tune in to MSG to watch a game listed on my program menu, my screen informs me that I have not subscribed to this station, and it would be a simple matter to add it to my package. However, if I tune in before the game starts, the pregame show appears. After a game is over, I can view the post game program.
The game itself? Not so much.
I decide to attempt to resolve this contradiction.
First, I confirm my evidence. I tune my television to MSG at 7:25 pm. At the half hour, a New York Knicks basketball game is going to start. The pregame show is now on. I expect that in five minutes instead of a view of the arena with the two teams lining up for the opening tip-off, my screen will switch to the message inviting me to subscribe to the station I have been watching.
That is what happens.
I call my satellite provider.
A voice asks how she can help me. I explain that I would like somebody first to explain, and then remedy what has just happened.
“What is the problem?”
I describe the occurrence.
She says she will check.
She gets back on the phone. “Sir, that station is not in your package.” Her tone is that of one explaining an obvious fact to a slow-witted adult, or perhaps a child.
“You are mistaken,” I reply. “I added a local sports package that includes MSG.”
“Sir, that network is not in your package.” There is a tinge of impatience in her voice now.
“But I have just watched the pregame show on that network,”
“That network is not in your package,” she says again, now with no affect in her voice.
“I was just watching the pregame show until the game started.”
She is unmoved. I imagine she is looking at a screen that confirms the message I am receiving. “Sir,” she says, still with no affect, “you are not subscribed to that network.”
It is pointless to continue arguing. Instead, I request a talk with a supervisor. I have that conversation, which ends the same way. I imagine the supervisor is also looking at a computer screen that invites me to subscribe to the station.
Later that night, looking for something to watch, I scroll through the listings and find that the game I wanted to watch is now being rebroadcast.
On MSG.
I tune in. I see players running up and down the court. I figure there must be a licensing problem that prevents the game from being broadcast in real time. These games are then rebroadcast later when there is no licensing issue.
While I find the licensing issue annoying, I am more disturbed at the factually incorrect error message. It is symptomatic of the larger problem. We live in an age of instant, but often misleading or misinformed communication. So much information is available so quickly and so easily, offered without time or seeming need for reflection or accuracy.
Click and an answer to your query appears. No need to think any further. If the answer is right there, it must be correct.
Except when it isn’t.
