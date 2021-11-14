November is Native American Heritage Month, a celebration of the folks who, according to an article published by Michigan State University, first appeared hereabouts some 10,000 years ago.
I understand that many contemporary descendants of these people refer to themselves by their tribal names. Other terms, such as “indigenous” or “native” were imposed upon them by the arriving Europeans. Prominent among those Europeans is William Bradford, leader of the Pilgrims in 1620.
Before boarding the Mayflower, Bradford describes the inhabitants he expects to encounter as “savage and brutish men which range up and down, little otherwise than the wild beasts of the same.” His information for this characterization would have come from explorers and then traders who had encountered the indigenous population. Bradford’s language, though, needs a closer look.
He likely intended his use of “savage” to be closer to its original, Latin-based meaning “of the woods” or “of nature,” by which he would mean, literally, uncivilized, and thus more akin to animals, or “beasts.” Not very complimentary, to be sure, but not yet the contemporary meaning of the “savage” to denote violence and cruelty.
This rather technical understanding of “savage” as living in a natural state led to two responses. One was the impulse to raise the native people to a “civilized” level by converting them to Christianity. Toward this end, Puritan missionary John Eliot in 1663 published his translation of the Geneva Bible into the Algonquin language of Massachusetts. Over time, this missionary activity became coercive with the establishment of boarding schools to which indigenous children were forcefully sent, there to be scrubbed clean of their culture and language, as described in the recent excellent article “Uncovered” by Sierra Clark.
The other result flowing from this early notion of indigenous people being “uncivilized” was to simply get them out of the way. The earliest wars between colonists and natives resulted from the expansionist motivation of the colonists who needed more land to pass on to their descendants.
Among these early wars, was one in 1637 waged against the Pequots in New England. The war was justified by a series of incidents spun to make the Pequots responsible, a not unusual strategy of one party finding a premise for starting hostilities with another as we witnessed not so long ago in the Iraq War.
As was usually the case in these wars between colonists and natives, certain tribes allied themselves with the colonists. In the concluding battle of this war, the colonists and their allies surrounded a fortified Pequot village in what is now Mystic, Connecticut and set it on fire, burning alive several hundred men, women and children.
Those who attempted to escape the flames were shot. Captured survivors were forbidden the use of their language or tribal names. Bradford saw this massacre as divinely inspired. John Mason, a leader of the colonial forces, wrote that defeating the Pequots gave “us their land for an inheritance.”
The tribal allies refused to participate in the burning of the village.
This expansionist motive was woven into the doctrine of Manifest Destiny, according to which God willed American control of the continent. Indigenous peoples could get out of the way, resist or become civilized.
Another corollary of this westward movement was the change in the original meaning of “savage” from “of nature” to “brutal and violent,” so that it now became a two-word designation of indigenous peoples as “savage Indians.” In countless films, these “savages” attack pioneers in covered wagons coming to settle themselves on the land from which its original inhabitants had been, or were in the process of being, forcibly removed.
