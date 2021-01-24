In a puzzling bequest, Shakespeare leaves “his second-best bed” to his wife Ann Hathaway.
In “Hamnet,” Maggie O’Farrell imagines this couple’s life, about which the record reveals little other personal detail. We do know Ann was pregnant when they married, and that a second pregnancy produced twins. The death of one of the twins from the plague is the seed for O’Farrell’s story told primarily from Ann’s perspective. In this novel, the great playwright plays a supporting role to the wife to whom he left his second-best bed.
In developing her narrative, O’Farrell needs to take us away from Shakespeare, whose very name would dominate her story. Her strategy is breathtakingly simple. She does not name Will. Rather her character is referenced by function, as in “the Latin tutor” he was as a young man, or as “her husband.”
O’Farrell does, as she must, indicate that her nameless character is a writer of plays, thus approaching the border between her fiction and historical fact. Her fictional Shakespeare is rather sketchily developed, necessarily so, because in view of his otherworldly stature, fully characterizing him would take the book away from where O’Farrell wants it to go.
On the other hand, O’Farrell’s Hathaway is richly imagined as a wise woman, skilled in herbal medicine and possessing an uncanny ability to read people. She is fully drawn as are the physical details of the Elizabethan world she inhabits.
To create a little distance from the historical Ann, O’Farrell calls her “Agnes,” which is how she is referred to in her father’s will. Other names in the novel, I believe, are accurate, as in those of the couple’s children: Susanna, and the twins Judith, and Hamnet.
We see Judith primarily through Hamnet’s eyes as he watches the plague, brought to Stratford by fleas on a merchant ship in a marvelously described journey, threaten his sister’s life. Agnes struggles to keep her daughter alive, succeeds, and then watches in horror as the disease takes her son.
The son’s name, no doubt, sits in your ear as not quite right. And that is because, change one letter, and you get “Hamlet,” the title character of Shakespeare’s greatest play, if such a designation can be made by excluding from the competition, “King Lear” or “Othello” or half a dozen other contenders for that title.
But O’Farrell is not interested in that kind of competition. Rather, she has to pull her story together.
“Hamnet” was an established variant of “Hamlet,” so in one stroke O’Farrell stays within the borders of her “this is fiction” zone but reaches out of it and across to the writer whose title character’s name recalls his actual son.
And that device provides O’Farrell with the engine to drive her fictional plot. In her rendering, after Hamnet’s death, the couple resumes their separate lives whereby she remains with her two daughters and family in Stratford, termed “the village,” while he returns to London, given its name, to deal with his flourishing career in theater, which enables him to become a wealthy Stratford landowner and to purchase a grand house for his wife and daughters.
Agnes, though, is angry and dissatisfied. She cannot understand why he would not stay with her to experience their grief together. Her intense grief at a time of plague and a high rate of child mortality might be exaggerated but it is necessary to set up her ingenious conclusion that lifts the curtain between her fiction and its factual counterpart.
And in passing, she provides a one sentence answer to the “second-best bed” conundrum, a fitting grace note to this marvelous novel.
