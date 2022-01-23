Writing about geese in my last column reminds me, for no other reason, of John Crowe Ransom’s “Bells for John Whiteside’s Daughter,” in which those animals play an important role.
This poem, an elegy for a young girl, poses a serious challenge. On the one hand, there is the danger of belaboring the obvious injustice of the sudden end of a life that has scarcely begun. But on the other, to dwell on that idea is to approach a maudlin emotionalism.
The poem avoids these potential problems by offering a tone that moves from the mourner’s restrained surprise through fairy tale language in the middle sections celebrating the child’s life, and then back to the mourners expressing their grief, still restrained, more as a question than as a statement.
Ransom centers his poem on depicting the girl as she lived, framing this depiction in the first and last of the five stanzas from the perspective of the mourners. In the opening stanza, the remarkable energy of the girl contrasts with her “brown study,” a phrase indicating being so absorbed as to be motionless. The mourners are, appropriately, astonished.
The word choice in the next stanza is deliberately archaic. Her wars were “bruited” (rumored) and she “harried” (chased) the geese “unto” the pond. These words don’t occur much in contemporary usage. They carry us back to an earlier age, an imagined reality, that doesn’t seem relevant to the here and now of her death. Rather, they take us into her life as they observed it from their “high windows.”
In these middle stanzas the geese help establish the celebration of the girl’s life. As the geese are harried, they lose their feathers in their flight like “snow on the green grass.” The color imagery suggests the life force of “green” and the purity of “white” in the snow. There is nothing sad in these lines. They are magical, as though part of a fairy tale.
The geese cry in goose “Alas,” and their pursuer, the girl, is a “little lady with rod,” suggesting an allusion to Little Bo Peep and her sheep. Further, she has a “tireless heart,” which yet had, for some unstated reason, failed her. The storybook diction, reminding us of Mother Goose’s fairy tales, continues with the geese being jolted out of their “noon apple-dreams” so that they “... scuttle/Goose fashion under the skies.”
These three middle stanzas are so delightful in describing this wonderful, imaginative, endlessly energetic girl that they make us, at least for the moment, forget why we are reading about her, that she now, of course, exhibits none of these qualities. She is in that “brown study,” motionless in her coffin as though in deep thought.
That phrase occurs in both the first and last stanzas of the poem, bookending, as it were, the vibrant descriptive phrases in the middle. Being still and motionless is inimical to the way the girl, fueled by her imagination and powered by her inexhaustible energy, lived. In the first stanza, the mourners are described as astonished at the girl’s “brown study.” In the last stanza, they are now “vexed.” Not angry. Not in despair. But “vexed,” a word that imparts a sense of frustration, tinged, perhaps with anger.
The second and fourth lines of this closing stanza give us most appropriate rhymes in the mourners who are “sternly stopped” and an image of the rambunctious girl now in death, being what she never would have been in life “primly propped.” The alliteration in these phrases as well as the rhyme provide auditory emphasis.
They give voice to, and invite us to share, the mourner’s feelings of unspeakable loss.
