In a celebration of the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s breaking baseball’s color barrier, mention was made of Cairo, Georgia, his hometown.
Hearing “Cairo,” whether in Georgia or Egypt or anyplace else, takes my mind to Mark Twain’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
Ernest Hemingway declared that all American literature began with that book, but he also said that Twain lost his nerve in that novel’s Cairo scene. Hemingway saw that Twain had given himself a serious problem. His plot has Huck and runaway slave Jim joining in flight on a raft, Huck fleeing from a drunken and abusive father, Jim from the institution that denies him his humanity.
Fleeing makes sense as does their mode of escape. They live where, conveniently enough, Twain’s beloved Mississippi flows by. Hop on the raft and away they go.
But this plan is problematical for Jim. The Mississippi flows south deeper into slave-holding territory. They realize this problem, and they intend to hang a left in Cairo in southeastern Illinois onto the Ohio River and board a steamboat heading northeast in the right direction for Jim.
I don’t know how much of this was clear in Twain’s mind. I doubt that he had thought through his plot as he got into his story. But for some reason, he creates a fog through which the raft floats and misses the connection with the Ohio.
It cannot float back upstream. It will continue deeper into the South. No big problem for Huck. For Jim, though, a disaster.
And for Twain, a serious plot problem.
But rather than Hemingway’s contention that Twain’s nerve failed, that he did not want to validate a slave’s flight to freedom, I think Twain’s failure was one of imagination. Twain was an abolitionist, but perhaps stronger was his love for the Mississippi that flowed past his hometown of Hannibal, Missouri.
He had piloted a steamboat on it, knew it intimately as well as the folks who lived alongside it. The Ohio likely did not stimulate Twain’s storytelling brain as the Mississippi did.
Perhaps Twain just wanted to continue his marvelous story, filled as it is with colorful characters and events, such as the feud between the Grangerfords and Shepherdsons and the wonderful Duke and Dauphin con artists, that provide fodder for his satirical imagination and reveal his contempt for the “damned human race.” All of this is Twain at his storytelling best but pushes Jim’s compelling human situation into the background.
And yet, Twain knew Jim’s story must be resolved because he had put him on that raft floating south.
He had already made Jim a highly sympathetic character, such as the scene in which he laments yelling at his daughter for not heeding him, not knowing that she was deaf.
Twain did not forget that he had to have Jim gain his freedom.
But apparently he could not figure out how to accomplish that in a way befitting the rest of the novel.
Instead, he brings Tom Sawyer, hero of his own successful book, into this one, which loses its moral gravitas as Tom’s childish imagination turns Jim’s escape into a farcical adventure, that is funny, but a travesty that dehumanizes Jim and his story.
Maybe Twain thought it was enough to end the book where it started as the successor to Tom’s story. Twain does emphasize the absurdity of Tom’s romanticized plan to free Jim, made more absurd by the fact that Tom knew Jim’s owner had already manumitted him.
Twain’s Cairo problem, whatever its source, connects his story of a fictional runaway slave with that of Robinson, who continued our halting movement away from our legacy of slavery.
