For some time now the “melting pot” metaphor of multi-cultural America has been debunked, and what is now clear is that the “pot” has not succeeded in making us out of many, one.
Thus, we can see that it is only a coincidence of calendar that has raised Hanukkah from a minor Jewish holiday to a Rocky-like contender status against its formidable December opponent — Christmas.
There are other minor Jewish holidays that only observant Jews pay attention to. But because of Hanukkah’s place on the Jewish lunar calendar that keeps it always in hailing distance to Christmas, it shines a light on assimilation issues resulting from the failures of the melting to create the great American stew.
Christmas, a holiday the celebration of which had been banned in early New England, started its rise to its present overwhelming cultural presence after the Civil War when it became monetized, and when its religious purpose was subsumed under the impulse to encourage gift giving, particularly to children.
Growing up in a family that did not observe that holiday, I witnessed friends on the receiving end of these gifts. I can’t say that I was envious as my material needs were well enough taken care of. Still, my parents at some point decided I should receive a gift in December. It was not, strictly speaking, a Hanukkah gift, nor was it a faux Christmas gift. It was just a gift I would receive in December. I still own the Wollensak reel-to-reel tape recorder I received in one of those long-ago Decembers.
Had Hanukkah not been rubbing shoulders with Christmas, I would not have received those December gifts, for my parents would not have melted us into Christmas gift-giving.
Hanukkah’s rise tracks back, according to Diane Ashton’s “Hanukkah in America: A History,” to two rabbis in post-Civil War Cincinnati, who saw the calendar proximity of the two holidays as a way of enabling Jewish families, and especially their kids, to join the gift-giving that was becoming central to the celebration of Christmas.
The short version of the actual Hanukkah story, which has absolutely nothing to do with gifts, has an assimilation basis. The holiday commemorates a successful uprising of the Maccabees, Jewish rebels against both the dominant culture of the Greek Seleucid Empire in the 2nd century BC and its assimilating Jews. The revolt was successful, the temple in Jerusalem, which had been defiled by pagan rites, was recaptured, and it was to be rededicated (the Hebrew word for the holiday means dedication) with the lighting of the menorah. Only enough sanctified oil for one day was in the temple, and it would take a week for more oil to be properly prepared. Yet, miraculously, the one-day supply lasted eight days, and thus the eight days of the holiday.
The modern celebration of the holiday meal includes, reasonably enough, foods fried in oil to commemorate that miraculous oil of the story. Which brings us back to post-Civil War Cincinnati, where the aforementioned rabbis Isaac M. Wise and Max Lilienthal introduced their congregations to the idea of adding gift-giving to the traditional eight-day lighting of the menorah.
It is beyond argument that Christmas, particularly Christmas gift procuring, dominates the post-Thanksgiving calendar in the United States in all forms of mass media, films, songs, television, advertising and so on. The elevation of Hanukkah to an unexpected status, along with the 1966 creation of Kwanza, pushes back against the thrust of the majority culture by those who want to kind of, sort of, blend into that melting pot by asserting a counter-balancing cultural relevance.
Maybe that’s the best e pluribus unum can do.
