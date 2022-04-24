Ken Burns missed an opportunity to conclude his predictably admirable documentary on Benjamin Franklin. That opportunity would have been to quote from the letter Franklin wrote as he neared death in 1790 in response to the one Yale president Ezra Stiles had sent to him. Franklin’s letter illustrates important aspects of his genius but also shines a light on the threat the emerging emphasis in the 18th century on reason posed to religious faith, particularly regarding the question of Christ’s divinity.
Here is what Franklin said:
“As to Jesus of Nazareth, my Opinion of whom you particularly desire, I think the System of Morals and his Religion, as he left them to us, the best the World ever saw or is likely to see; but I apprehend it has received various corrupting Changes, and I have, with most of the present Dissenters in England, some Doubts as to his Divinity; tho’ it is a question I do not dogmatize upon, having never studied it, and think it needless to busy myself with it now, when I expect soon an Opportunity of knowing the Truth with less Trouble.”
I quote this at some length because it illustrates Franklin’s genius. He is diplomatic rather than dogmatic since to be dogmatic is to close one’s mind. He acknowledges the value of Christ’s teachings, which coincide with his own emphasis on the importance of morality in one’s life. In that regard, in his “Autobiography” he records his efforts as a young man to achieve moral perfection. With his usual humor — he is often described as perhaps the only founding father with a sense of humor — he declares that he had the most difficulty with “humility,” one of the 13 virtues he was working on because, as he noted, as soon as he made progress acquiring the virtue of humility, he found himself being proud of that accomplishment.
If believing in Christ’s divinity encouraged morality, Franklin was all for it, but among his many attributes he was a man of science. As such, as he declares that the question Stiles poses is one he hadn’t thought about very much because it is not one that can yield an answer based on observation and/or experimentation, Franklin’s preferred method of learning. That method had led to his discovery of electricity in lightning, and in turn, with his invention of the lightning rod to protect buildings, especially wooden ones, from fire. He sought knowledge not just for its own sake but also to figure out how to create something useful.
He tells Stiles that he is not going to begin probing the mystery of Christ’s divinity at this point as he will soon know the answer with “less trouble.” Besides the gentle humor of that remark, it also, on a deeper level, takes the starch out of the question. The answer is, for him, simply not that important. He views religion’s usefulness consisting only in its promotion of morality. Early in his life, he toyed with the idea of becoming a Deist, a system of beliefs predicated on the logic of seeing God as the perfect creator of a perfect world, famously expressed by English poet Alexander Pope as “Whatever is is right.” Franklin liked Deism’s emphasis on reason but as a scientist he could not rely on beliefs that could not be verified by observation. And his observation told him the world, far from being perfect, could and should be improved.
That tension between belief and observation would arrive full force in the next century with Darwin’s theory of evolution. As in so many ways, Franklin was both of, and ahead of, his time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.