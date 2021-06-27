Recently, I read about Johnny Appleseed in Michael Pollan’s “The Botany of Desire,” which fills out the story I had encountered in its mass media version.
Although the historical John Chapman, aka Johnny Appleseed, is a fascinating character, for me two facts about apples in Pollan’s account stand out. First, apple seeds do not breed true, meaning the resulting tree will be different from the parent. The second leads me to wonder why we think of an apple as the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden.
In terms of that second point, had Eve bitten into one of Appleseed’s apples, she would have spit it out. Those apples were actually known as “spitters” because of their obnoxious taste. They were intended for the apple cider market, not as table fruit. Eve, after that first unpleasant bite, would no doubt have wondered about the purpose of God’s stern prohibition. What was the big deal about that unappetizing fruit?
Of course, in the original Hebrew version of the narrative, Eve does not bite into an apple. The Hebrew word translates to “fruit.” Not “apple,” or “fig,” or “pomegranate,” the last two of which being more likely candidates for the climate of the place where the Garden of Eden was thought to have been located.
How did the Hebrew “fruit” metamorphose into an apple? That happened in the 4th century when St. Jerome translated the Old Testament from Hebrew into Latin. When he came to the Hebrew word, which denotes any pitted fruit, he decided to choose “malus,” creating a pun rather than an attempt at precise translation. In Latin, “malus” can mean “evil” or “bad “as in any of the English words beginning with “mal” as a prefix, such as “malfunction,” or “malfeasance.” But in Latin, “malus” also can mean “apple.” That is why all the varieties of crabapple trees belong to the “malus” genus.
Put these two meanings of the Latin word together as Jerome did in his pun and you have something like “evil apple,” a fitting choice for the fruit that Eve ate in violation of God’s prohibition.
That pun making the forbidden fruit into an apple worked its way into Christian religious thought over the next millennium, bringing us to the 17th century and John Milton’s epic “Paradise Lost,” a 12-book tome written in blank verse, the same medium Shakespeare used for his plays, a work that is inflicted in its massive totality on English graduate students while other students are likely exposed to much smaller doses in representative excerpts.
However, it is encountered, “Paradise Lost” is one of the great literary creations in English, one that an impoverished and blind Milton sold for a few pounds. In terms of the fruit/apple issue it is also indicative of the establishment of the forbidden fruit as an apple.
It opens with these sonorous lines, “Of Mans First Disobedience, and the Fruit/ Of that Forbidden Tree ….” Here, Milton, who knew his Latin, chooses “fruit,” which is a more exact translation of the Hebrew word. Many pages and thousands of lines later, in Book VIII and again in Book XI, Milton switches from “fruit” to “apple.”
Whatever his reasons, the switch from “fruit” to “apple” in this masterpiece indicates how Saint Jerome’s pun was on its way to becoming the accepted identification of the forbidden fruit. There are other indicators in the poem where the fruit, however it is identified, is described in positive, sensuous terms like the table fruit variety of apple we all know.
None of which has anything to do with Johnny Appleseed but does brings us back to my first point from Pollan’s book — ideas, like apple seeds, grow in unintended directions.
