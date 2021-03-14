I was playing online Scrabble with my grandson Brandon. We both try to avoid leaving easy access to bonus squares for the other player to use. The board was thus tightly compacted with few places where a decent scoring word could be planted.
I placed my four point “f” on a double letter square to form two very short words, one of which was “fie.” What an odd word, I thought. It dropped out of common usage a long time ago. I don’t, in fact, ever recall seeing or hearing it except in Shakespeare’s plays where it occurs with some regularity.
Because I am a word fixated person, my mind continued to meditate on this little three letter word. It must be classified as an interjection, my mind said, because it can’t add an “s” for a plural noun, or to form a third-person-singular verb. It doesn’t perform a grammatical function. That puts it in the company of other interjections, a group of verbal grunts, such as “ugh” or “eh” that usually start an utterance without meaning very much by themselves. If anything, they express an attitude that can be directed at anything, a person, an object, an action, or a situation.
Words denote and connote. The denotative value of a word points to something. “Hat” denotes an object of clothing generally worn on one’s head. Connotative value refers to a positive or negative attitude toward that thing. Some words, such as “hat,” have virtually no connotative value since hats generally do not raise anybody’s blood pressure. Others, which tend to be more abstract but communicate less denotative clarity, such as “freedom,” express strong connotative value.
As an interjection, “fie” does not denote; rather it expresses a negative connotative value. The Oxford English Dictionary, which is our most comprehensive source for both etymology — the source of a word — and its usage over time, suggests that the word from a Latin source seems to have started as a verbal expression of a reaction to a bad smell. That original meaning broadened to express a mild negativity, not strong enough to condemn a murder, let’s say, but enough to disapprove of an ill-advised action or a choice of clothing.
“A baseball cap at the opera? Fie on that!”
Thus, it is similar in the digital world of communication to the negative thumbs down emoji I frequently see applied to posts, as opposed to the opposite thumbs up emoji of approval. These emojis permit the instant expression of approval or disapproval appropriate to our rapid-fire world of digital communication, giving our itchy thumbs something to click on to join the conversation. If we really approve of the post, with one thumb press, we can employ a heart emoji.
But what if we sort of disapprove of something?
Little three letter, moribund” fie,” seems a good candidate for the job. Perhaps, we can reimagine it as an emoji to soften the thumbs down, just as the heart emoji strengthens the thumbs up. Such a “fie” emoji would add clarity and require users to think a bit more before deciding which emoji best expresses their level of disapproval.
Anything that slows down that process of expressing a value judgment is a good thing.
In the meantime, until somebody with a far better visual imagination than I possess develops the “fie” emoji, the word itself remains available to land on a bonus square in Scrabble.
Even better, of course, would be in reacting to somebody’s words to respond in kind, in words of our own choosing. You can always start with the emoji if you must calm your hyperactive thumb.
