Once I start thinking about, and then writing about, Robert Frost’s poems, I find it difficult to stop.
And so, with the kind forbearance of my editor, I will do one more, and then move on.
For a while.
Even though Frost famously recited one of his poems at Kennedy’s inauguration in 1961, his life as a poet was shaped almost a century before. Born in 1874, he grew up when Walt Whitman, at the height of his celebrity, was leading the free verse revolution in poetry.
The free verse espoused by Whitman rejected the centuries-old poetic tradition of writing in rigidly defined poetic meters, patterns of accented and unaccented syllables. Historically, this metrical poetry was considered more fit for serious purposes than was prose. Shakespeare wrote his comic scenes in prose, his serious ones in meter.
Frost rejected Whitman’s free verse, declaring that writing in it was like playing tennis without the net. Instead, he pushed the cadences of his colloquial English against the metrical structure to create a marvelous, unassuming tension.
He also usually wrote in prescribed rhyme schemes, such as the sonnet, adding another structural constraint. His “Design” is a Petrarchan sonnet: 14 lines in iambic pentameter divided into a tightly rhymed octet and sestet.
In these 14 lines, Frost explores cosmic possibilities, much as Herman Melville does in “Moby Dick,” substituting a small white spider for Melville’s giant white whale.
The poem begins, “I found a dimpled spider, fat and white.” The spider is sitting on a white heal-all, holding a dead white moth. Word choice alerts us to suspect this poem is going somewhere dangerous. Spiders do not have dimples, nor are they usually thought of as “fat” as opposed to thin. Fat and dimpled seems a more fitting description for a baby.
Some spiders, though, are white, and that color association is what the poem, ultimately, is about. Frost rhymes white seven times in the poem’s 14 lines whereas the Petrarchan sonnet prescribes only four rhyme repetitions.
This white spider is holding up the moth whose whiteness is compared to “rigid satin cloth,” such as is found in coffins. A white spider and a white moth on a white heal-all, a flower with medicinal properties that should be blue. This one is white because it is dead. These details, the speaker tells us, are “Assorted characters of death and blight/Mixed ready to begin the morning right.”
This image, filling the opening octet of the poem, suggests that there is something terribly wrong with this picture. At the center of that notion is the usual associations of whiteness with innocence and purity as in lambs, wedding gowns, and so on. Frost subtly prepares us for this reversal of these positive associations of whiteness by comparing the dead moth to funereal white satin cloth.
This is the food chain: hunter and prey, spider munching a moth breakfast on a table formed of a dead flower of medicinal properties that is supposed to be blue, a color of much happier associations, such as a blue sky.
The closing sestet asks what brought the white spider and white moth together during the darkness of night to land on the dead white flower. What else but a “design of darkness to appall,” the speaker wonders, can explain this scene.
At this point, we might wonder if Frost is making too much of this little scene, admittedly of death and carnage. But the closing line asks, without answering,“If design governs in a thing so small.”
Because if this organizing principle does, then perhaps it also governs the larger world in which we live.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.