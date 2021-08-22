You are streaming an episode of PBS’ “Before You Die.” But really you are just killing time, more than usual, waiting for the arrival of your daughter and her family driving straight through from New York, as they usually do, for their annual August visit. Your housecleaner, short staff like everyone else, finished just a few hours ago, and the basement apartment is ready for them along with an extra bedroom upstairs.
You’ve seen the weather reports, the possibility of thunderstorms. Duly noted, but also predictable this time of year, just like the one a day or so ago.
One such storm arrives. But this one is Biblical. Torrential rain, high wind. Lightning flashes in the black sky followed by thunderous claps. The lights flicker. Then your house goes dark.
OK you tell yourself. Power will come back on. It does. You continue to wait, now becoming apprehensive. They’ve been on the road since the morning. You get a WAVE update. They are downstate.
You message your daughter. She reports they are five hours out. You reply that they will encounter heavy rain soon as they travel north.
Then your power goes out again. And stays out. You use the light on your phone to hunt up lighting supplies not used for years: three jars of scented candles that will burn for hours, two battery powered lanterns, and your six-volt flashlight. You go online to the power company’s outage site. It shows you a map of the Peninsula in solid red, all out.
A message arrives from your daughter. They are close. You tell them that at least the house will smell nice. You help them unload and settle in using light provided by candles and lanterns.
Your daughter emerges from a post car ride shower to tell you the water stopped midstream.
In the morning, your phone rings. The power company declares power won’t be back until late Thursday. Later in the day, another message from the power company pushes restoration into early Friday.
Your daughter accompanies you to a scheduled doctor’s appointment in town. No power loss there. After the appointment, you look to buy bottled water to supply the tanks of the toilets that are servicing five people. But the shelves are empty.
You call your neighbor who has a generator, and therefore running water. He invites you to use his hose bib on the side of his driveway to fill up your empty five-gallon drinking water containers. Your son-in-law helps you bring them back and your toilets flush again.
The power company calls to inform you that power restoration is now set for early Sunday morning, your birthday. Your family heads to town to find a place to eat. You decide to stay home and ask to have something brought back. They return later with a burger and fries. Both are soggy and unappetizing. You eat half and toss the rest.
You are looking ahead to two or three days of darkness and water shortage. You think about why you didn’t opt to buy a generator after the extended power outage years ago. You had figured it wasn’t worth the expense. You begin to revisit that decision and go to sleep.
Your daughter rouses you at 4 a.m., Thursday morning. The power is back.
Energy company calls with further update saying restoration will be late Sunday.
You all shower. In the afternoon, you watch your son-in-law and grandson play tennis on the courts in the park.
The power company calls to tell you your power is now restored.
You send a mental thank you to the restoration crew.
To the power company’s communications department, not so much.
