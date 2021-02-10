TRAVERSE CITY — I’ll take Obvious Answers for $200, Alex.
OK, here’s the clue. Of the 1.5 million K-12 students in Michigan, this is the amount who are in favor of extending the school year and shortening summer break in the midst of a global pandemic.
Every student in Michigan: Uh, what is none?
That’s correct!
Count Traverse City Central High School students Grace Critchfield and Everest Noyes among those 1.5 million. Neither the senior nor the junior could imagine any of their classmates giving the thumbs-up to more school in a year that already seems to be dragging on.
“This has been so straining mentally, so much more than any other year I’ve experienced. Just the ups and the downs,” Critchfield said. “Taking a few months off from that is needed for students and teachers. Everyone is pretty exhausted.”
The debate about whether or not to extend the school year pops up every few years, peeking its head out of the ground like Punxsutawney Phil and getting everyone all hot and bothered by suggesting six more weeks of school. Well, usually not six weeks. It’s either year round or, as it was in the most recent case, five days.
Michigan Department of Education Superintendent Michael Rice, in a speech last week to the Michigan House and Senate education committees, suggested the state legislature increase the number of instructional days for K-12 school in light of the learning loss experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rice said the current 180-day requirement was already “too low before the pandemic.”
Noyes said his teachers have done a great job of meeting students where they are academically and getting them back up to speed. An extended school year for all students is not necessary, he said.
“All that’s going to do is delay everyone’s summer a little bit,” he said. “All it’s going to do is make the students bummed that they have to be in school longer.”
Both Critchfield and Noyes said five more days wouldn’t do much to offset the learning loss.
“I have totally experienced that, and I do feel behind,” Critchfield said. “But a week? That’s not going to impact the months of school I have lost.”
Suttons Bay Public Schools Superintendent Casey Petz said educators and legislators are “out of sync” in addressing problems in public education.
“The approach should never be using the ‘silver bullet’ of extending the school year and thinking that will fix all of our problems,” Petz said, adding that such a move could be part of the solution. “Let’s meet the need, not grab the headline.”
Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner agreed with Rice’s assertion that the education gap has been an issue long before COVID-19 hit, but he said the solution likely will come from evaluating and changing instructional models. That would include getting more help to students in need while allowing students who are excelling to move at a faster pace.
VanWagoner wants students and families to move forward with a “voice and choice” in their education.
The work to accomplish that will not happen in five days. VanWagoner said it is a decade-long effort that needs to start with preschool and kindergarten students.
“Just adding days that are arbitrary — that not every kid needs and some kids may need more — I don’t think that is a simple solution,” he said. “It’s more about what you do with the time and the flexibility you have with that time.”
Allyson McBride-Culver, president of the Traverse City Education Association, said Rice’s opinion is coming from “50,000 miles up and looking down” and one that isn’t necessarily needed at the moment.
Having the conversation about extending the school year and putting out a recommendation in front of the Legislature are two vastly different things. Discussions about the effectiveness of a school-year extension are needed and should be happening, but Rice’s suggestion/declaration didn’t move the needle in a positive direction, McBride-Culver said.
Educators need the breathing room to assess their students’ educational needs that isn’t stifled under a one-size-fits-all blanket solution, McBride-Culver said.
“It shuts down that opportunity mindset and frames it as ‘more is just more,’” she said. “We can add the five days, but it’s not going to make any difference and we haven’t really addressed any of the things we want to see changed.”
Parents seem split on the proposed extension.
Kristin Hentschel, mother of three with a second- and third-grader in the TCAPS system, believes the extra time would be beneficial for her children. She is even in favor of going to school all year long with more frequent extended breaks.
Hentschel’s third-grader is struggling this year. She is hopeful TCAPS will offer summer options to children who need extra help. She is also considering hiring a tutor to ward off the “summer slide” and keep her daughter’s education steady — if not progressing — throughout the summer.
“They’ve lost a lot of time in school and in person,” she said. “I hate to take away from their summer, but I want my kids to be successful.”
Stefanie Tschirhart-Baldwin is a parent and a teacher with the Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy. She said the notion that students are falling behind is based on “our own self-imposed measuring stick.”
The academic learning loss is likely undeniable, Tschirhart-Baldwin said, but children have learned life skills — resilience, understanding, patience, self-motivation, discipline — during the pandemic. Punishing teachers and students by taking away time during the summer is not fair and will not make up for learning lost in the last 12 months.
“Everybody’s in the same boat,” she said. “The learning loss we’re seeing is universal, but there is more that our kids are learning outside of a set curriculum.”
Most parents support a summer school program for struggling students but not keeping all students in school longer.
Melissa Hogan, a former candidate for the TCAPS Board of Education, said the goal should be getting through this school year, recuperating and coming back in the fall with new solutions to old issues. She has a difficult time believing there is a high enough percentage of students who are failing or falling behind so far to warrant an extended school year.
“You have to get creative about what you’re going to do,” Hogan said.
Petz said the creativity would come from a complete shift in how laws and policies affecting education are created and applied. The “top-down structure” of decisions made at the federal and state level that are then passed down and implemented by superintendents and principals has to go, he said.
The real results will come when legislators embrace that the best solutions for students are going to come from the people in the classrooms.
“We don’t need more rules. We don’t need more guidelines. We don’t need more changes,” Petz said. “We need to listen to teachers.”
