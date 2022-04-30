TRAVERSE CITY — The future of the George Armstrong Custer Equestrian Monument is at a standstill, despite public outcry.
There has been no substantial movement since a failed proposal last December introduced by former Monroe City Council member, John Iacoangeli.
The proposal would have committed the city to collaborating with leaders of Anishinaabek or Odawa (Ottawa), Ojibwe (Chippewa), and Bodéwadmik (Potawatomi) nations in Michigan, as well as other stakeholders for the facilitation and design of a plaza that would include Custer’s involvement in the genocide of Native Americans for historical accuracy.
Custer, who was born in Ohio, moved to Monroe at the age of 14 at the behest of his newly married half-sister to attend school, and would return to his father in Ohio during the summers.
Despite initial approval from the city council of Monroe for a similar resolution shortly after the discussions about the statue’s future began, there has been no interest in picking back up that discussion.
“That is something I have been calling for since the beginning,” said councilman Andrew Felder.
Felder said that he voted on the past resolutions in favor of discussion of the statue, including the “Resolution to Terminate Custer Monument Community Engagement/ Facilitation Project,” that was introduced after the council abandoned hiring an outside facilitator.
After the project team was assigned to this task, according to Felder and council session minutes, they decided they were unable to arrive at a solution that would “satisfy both those for and against the statue’s removal or relocation.”
Felder voted against the cancellation of the facilitation and stated that he is neither in favor or against the removal of the statue, but rather believes it is up to the citizens of what should be done.
He said that though “it’s an important issue, it isn’t a priority it seems.”
Julie Dye, Pokégnek Bodéwadmik elder of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi stated that she believes the future of the Custer statue is being delayed because of “stall tactics, in hopes that the issue will go away.”
Dye is the co-founder and secretary of the Anishinaabek Caucus for the Democratic Party and Vice-Chair of Pokagon Band Elders Council — the caucus endorsed the effort initially made by Good Trouble Monroe back in 2020 to remove the statue of Custer.
History is not complete when only one side of the story is told, Dye said, and for the Anishinaabek communities of Michigan, Custer is more famously known as the “Indian Killer.”
“Native Americans have long protested his image,” she said, adding that the statue is a blatant “symbol of oppression for Indigenous and African American people.”
She went on to say that currently next to the monument, a historical marker applauds Custer’s valor at the Battle of Gettysburg, with no reference to his post-bellum exploits in the “Indian Wars” aiding in the killing and forcible relocation of Indigenous peoples in the expanding United States.
Custer broke treaties between the Sioux (Lakota, Dakota, and Nakota) tribes and the US Government to seize the Black Hills in South Dakota, and raided a peaceful Cheyenne village on reservation land, killing Native women and children.
Starting in 1866, Custer ordered and conducted horrific acts against Native Americans before he was finally stopped at the Battle of Little Bighorn in 1876.
For more than a year the Monroe administration worked together with citizens who raised the issue and organized a proposal that would put together a mutual understanding of the issue that completely “omits the Indigenous Peoples of Michigan, ‘’ said Dye.
The Michigan Anishinaabek Caucus and leaders of Good Trouble Monroe, Katybeth Davis, Cole Beehn, and Dr. Graham Denton, have worked in tandem for the past two years in hope to persuade action from the city of Monroe officials.
Davis, a life-time resident of Monroe Township, proposed a petition in 2020, for the removal of the Custer statue that has accumulated over 14,000 signatures.
She said that as a child she attended St. Mary’s Catholic church across the street from the monument, and could never quite understand why he is glorified.
The statue towers over us, Davis said, not just literally, but also figuratively to the BIPoC community “as a reminder of where our place is.”
Davis, among other leaders of the movement, said the city needs to look at who is being glorified.
The back and forth process has been incredibly difficult, Davis said and said that both the caucus and Good Trouble Monroe have tried to handle the issue of the statue in a democratic way.
Citizen and former Council Sergeant-at-Arms of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi, Nathaniel Spurr said that they, as a group, faced racism during prior peaceful protests and events.
He, Dye, and Davis all said that they were called racial slurs, and verbally harassed by people who opposed their protests.
Racism within the city is reflected through how the future of the Custer state is not even being discussed at this point, despite a laundry list of advocacy from organizations, Davis said.
The United Tribes of Michigan that comprises the Twelve Tribes of Michigan chairpersons voted unanimously to support the ongoing efforts to remove the City of Monroe’s Custer monument last May.
More recently, the Michigan Democratic Party passed a resolution for the General Custer Equestrian Monument to be moved from its current location.
Resounding damage is perpetuated through the glorification of oppressors, Dye said.
“It’s not about what happened in history, it’s about who tells the story.”
