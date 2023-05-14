LANSING — Michigan’s quest to “fix the damn roads” is prompting a fight in Lansing over who gets to decide where the gravel industry can mine for raw materials used in concrete and asphalt.
For the fourth straight legislative term, bipartisan lawmakers are pushing bills that would shift permitting oversight of sand and gravel mines from local communities to the state.
Proponents of the bills say that would drive down construction costs, which they claim are rising as local opposition stymies development of mines and drives up the cost to haul materials from ever-greater distances.
But environmentalists and local government advocates say the package would steamroll local communities to maximize profits.
The latest reform effort is spearheaded by House Appropriations Chairperson Rep. Angela Witwer, D-Delta Township; Rep. Tyrone Carter, D-Detroit; and Rep. Pat Outman, R-Six Lakes.
Current law allows local governments to consider issues such as road dust and noise pollution when deciding whether to permit a new gravel mine. Local residents can also limit activities at approved mines to minimize neighborhood impact.
House bills 4528, 4527 and 4528, introduced May 4 as a package, would strip local governments of that regulatory power.
Instead, mining developers would seek a permit from the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, which would include standard statewide limits on noise, siting and other aspects of mining, including cleanup standards for when mines are no longer in use.
It’s an issue that has come up repeatedly in Lansing in recent years, but each effort to reduce local control ultimately died.
Now, with many key players in those past fights out of office, a new crop of lawmakers is getting acquainted with the debate during a time when Michigan is spending heavily on road reconstruction to fix its notorious potholes.
“This is something I heard about almost immediately after I took office,” said Michigan’s 103rd District state Rep. Betsy Coffia, D-Traverse City. “I have been clear that I cannot support these bills because they take away local control.”
Since the bills were introduced, Coffia’s office has been flooded with hundreds of calls and emails of people against the measure, she said.
“That sends a pretty strong message that it’s probably not going anywhere,” Coffia said.
Township officials are asking aggregate mining companies to come to the table to work on a compromise. “So far, we’ve not seen a lot of willingness to meet in the middle,” she said.
The bills have support from a coalition of business, union and construction groups called Build it Michigan Strong, which includes the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and groups representing the aggregate mining and road-building industries.
Those groups note that other extractive industries, like oil and gas, are already subject to state-level permitting.
“We’re not looking to reinvent the wheel,” said Doug Needham, executive director of the Michigan Aggregates Association. “We’re just looking to be aligned with many other extractive industries in our state.”
Tom Nelson, executive director of the Leelanau Conservancy, said there is support and opposition for the bills on both sides of the aisle.
“Clearly, materials are needed to repair the roads,” Nelson said. “But the crux of the bills is that removal of local control. Without that, you remove a huge safeguard, not just for those natural resources, but for the quality of life in the community.”
Part of the issue is that many communities have extensive master plans in place, like Kasson Township, which has a 3,100-acre zoned gravel district in place.
“They don’t want that thrown out the window,” Nelson said.
Michigan’s glacier-carved landscape makes it among the nation’s biggest sand and gravel producers. Gravel miners prefer to locate operations close to population centers, where raw material is needed to build and maintain roads and other infrastructure.
But developers often encounter pushback from local residents, who fear lower property values, more noise and dust and environmental destruction caused by mining.
More than 20 years ago, Kasson Township resident Edith Kyser wanted the township to expand its gravel district to include her property. Kyser vs. Kasson Township went to the Michigan Supreme Court in 2010, which sided with the township in not expanding the district.
In 2019, Inland Township residents pushed back when Traverse City resident Tom Leman applied for a special use permit to mine gravel on 150 acres he owned in the township. The permit was not approved and Leman withdrew his application.
Leman has since been appointed to the Grand Traverse County Road Commission.
As industry expands to build more roads, some communities have endured decades-long disputes over mining proposals in their backyards. Some of those debates have been highly contentious, gravel mine developers have said.
Lansing’s top Democrat, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, has yet to announce a position on the bills. But the governor has made road repairs a central part of her platform, and her spokesperson, Bobby Leddy, said the administration is ”always open to working with anyone to pass laws that will help us make even more progress.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.