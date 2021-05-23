PESHAWBESTOWN — State environmental regulators will host an informational session about PFAS pollution for the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.
The online webinar scheduled for Tuesday evening is the result of a request by the tribe’s Natural Resources Department for a PFAS 101 session. The idea is to raise awareness of the emerging contaminant and how it may be impacting tribal citizens’s lives, officials said.
“I thought this would be super helpful for the tribal community,” said Carolan Sonderegger, Natural Resources Department manager. “It does affect us so greatly yet we may not know about it.”
Registration for the free event can be done at https://bit.ly/3yuzYdL online. The 90-minute session will begin at 6 p.m. May 25.
Abigail Hendershott, executive director of the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team, said the program was scheduled after a request from tribal officials.
“MPART received a request to inform Tribal Members about PFAS, where PFAS is found, and how PFAS can impact health and the environment. The information presented during the meeting will also provide Tribal Members with steps they can take to reduce PFAS exposure,” Hendershott said this week via email.
Officials from the Michigan departments of Natural Resources, Health and Human Services, and Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will talk about existing PFAS investigations in the northwest Lower Peninsula, as well as general information that applies for everyone. There will be time for questions and answers.
Hendershott said participants will learn about PFAS investigation sites at Cherry Capital Airport, U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City and the old Carl’s Retreading facility site, as well as how investigations are conducted.
“Over the past few years, we have given similar presentations to a number of communities. For example, we gave presentations in six regions across the state in September on the new PFAS drinking water standards and local investigations,” Hendershott said.
The session for the tribe will be done online to reduce COVID-19 risk.
Grand Traverse Band’s Tribal Council Chairman David Arroyo said he’s supportive of the coming informational session about the emerging contaminant, and he hopes more such public awareness programs will be pursued.
“I’m glad that we’re having such an event so that our tribal members can be informed, especially with PFAS, because it seems to be making the news,” he said.
Arroyo said not always are the specifics of PFAS fully explained in short news clips, so he’s eager for tribal citizens to have access to state experts.
“But sometimes, when you see something on the news about, especially about PFAS, there’s not much information on what exactly it is. It’s just, sometimes it’s a report about high levels were detected,” he said. “I think this is good because it’ll give people a good understanding as to what PFAS is, and maybe some history about the potential sources.”
PFAS is an acronym for thousands of manmade chemicals, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances such as PFOA and PFOS, which have been manufactured since the mid-20th century. Special properties of the chemicals made them useful in a vast array of commercial and household products: Teflon pots and pans, stain-proof furniture and carpeting, waterproof clothing and outdoor gear, and more.
The chemicals also proved invaluable in special firefighting foams, called aqueous film forming foam or AFFF, which can extinguish fires burning with liquid fuel like jet fuel. The stuff must be stocked at all federally authorized airports in the event of a plane crash or other such emergency, though firefighters no longer train with the toxic substance.
Past use of AFFF at longtime airports, military facilities and large fire sites have resulted in PFAS making its way into the soil and groundwater. That, in turn, has led to human exposure to PFAS contamination through drinking water from private water wells and in some cases, public systems.
All three of Grand Traverse County’s designated PFAS investigation locations are connected to AFFF use, including the 1990s fire site at the old Carl’s Retreading in Grawn and both the airport and Coast Guard air station in Traverse City.
Studies have associated these “forever chemicals” — which are known to build up in bodies and resist breakdown — with certain health problems, including fertility complications, increased risk of cancer and damage to organs such as the liver and thyroid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.