TRAVERSE CITY — A longstanding gap that left many Michigan school districts looking up at their higher-funded peers likely will be closed. At least somewhat.
The Michigan Senate passed a $17.1 billion funding bill Wednesday afternoon, becoming the third leg of the legislative trio to approve a school aid budget after the state House and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did so last week. The Senate-approved bill, which included adjustments upping the previous $16.8 billion proposal, will go back to the House for consideration and then to Whitmer’s desk for a signature.
A highlight of the bill was elimination of the difference between the state’s lowest-funded school districts and the state’s base per-pupil foundation. All K-12 school districts will receive $8,700 per student.
Educators and education advocates have been clamoring for such a move for years.
Tim Quinn, a Traverse City resident, was part of a 2019 study from the School Finance Research Collaborative that concluded it takes $9,590 to educate the average Michigan student. Although the $8,700 per student falls short of that, closing the equity gap was decades in the making, Quinn said.
“This is long overdue, but I say ‘Well done’ to everyone in Lansing,” Quinn said. “It’s a very good sign for K-12 education moving forward. The fact that they made this a priority — it’s a very, very positive sign. I’m glad that the Republican legislatures and our Democratic governor could come together for the kids.”
But funding all school districts at a base level does not mean all school districts will receive the same amount of money.
The state also uses categoricals to provide more funding to districts based on poverty levels, special education, English language learners, transportation and more. School districts also receive different amounts of money through local property taxes and federal funding. Even with the move to the base, the highest-funded districts still could receive close to $30,000 per student while the lowest could be less than $10,000, according to the most recent data from the Michigan Department of Education.
Kingsley Area Schools Superintendent Keith Smith said standing on equal financial footing will continue to be a plight for northern Michigan schools. Kingsley received just $9,913 per student in 2019-2020. Compare that to Watersmeet, which took in $29,259.
Smith called it a “great discrepancy,” but he applauded legislators for moving funding in the right direction.
“Getting the foundation equal across the state and getting that equity is a great first step,” he said.
School district officials needed to have the budgets for next school year approved by Wednesday. Although a state budget is not yet official, the timing is an improvement from the past several years when the process stretched into late September or October.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education trustees approved the district’s 2021-2022 fiscal year budget Monday. Finance executives calculated for a $8,361 per-student allocation from the state and a projected shortfall of about $800,000. The extra $339 per student likely coming TCAPS’ way amounts to another $3.17 million.
“It’s a big boost,” said TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner.
That boost is even bigger when accounting for another $1,093 per student in federal aid from a COVID-19 rescue package signed by President Joe Biden last week. School districts must spend that money by 2023.
Most expect the increased funding to go toward staff, mental health services for students as well as interventions that will help curb any learning loss that occurred during the pandemic, which many said spotlighted the need for adequate funding for public schools and charter schools.
School districts are “human resource organizations,” VanWagoner said. About 80 percent of the TCAPS budget goes toward paying faculty and staff. When funding is in doubt, districts such as TCAPS play it safe and budget for less — just as they did this year.
Having a state-approved budget a month or two into the school year isn’t much help.
“If you think you’re going to be short or you’re worried about being short, you don’t hire additional people that you know you can use,” VanWagoner said. “If you find out that you did have the money to do that but it’s close to Oct. 1, you can’t now hire another teacher to make two classes when you made only one.”
VanWagoner said school officials simply cannot spend the money before they know they have it. That can result in missed opportunities to spend more on needed resources.
“There are times when the money doesn’t come through or we get a mid-year cut. You can’t put your district and your people on the line like that,” he said.
Fortunately for VanWagoner, Smith and the other superintendents, that won’t be a worry this year. School boards now can amend their budgets with firm numbers.
“We teach students. That’s what we do,” VanWagoner said. “We have a little more certainty now to do that.”
State Rep. John Roth and state Sen. Wayne Schmidt, the chair of the K-12 Appropriations Committee, did not return requests for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.