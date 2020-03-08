TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan is the biggest delegate prize of the bunch come Tuesday.
Of the six states up for grabs — including Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington — Michigan pays out 125 delegates in the Democratic primary, the ninth most in the country.
Voting begins at 7 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m., but results of the race might take longer to roll in that years past, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said.
The election Tuesday will be the first major voting day since the new rules for absentee voting and same-day registration were passed in 2018. Benson’s office reported absentee ballot requests have jumped 80 percent compared to the 2016 presidential primary.
Grand Traverse County Clerk Bonnie Scheele said absentee ballots are “up very high compared to four years ago” and that she is expecting a large turnout of voters Tuesday.
“We’re all prepared,” Scheele said. “All the equipment has been tested. Workers have been trained. We’re ready.”
President Donald Trump is a virtual lock to receive the Republican nomination as the incumbent, while former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders continue to battle it out for the necessary 1,991 delegates to secure the nomination.
Biden holds a 638-563 delegate count lead over Sanders, but the Vermont senator eked out a primary win in Michigan over the favored Hilary Clinton in 2016.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer voiced her support for Biden and endorsed him after he won 10 of the 14 states on Super Tuesday.
The Associated Press reported Whitmer said Biden “has our backs.”
“He showed up for the people of Michigan when our health care and our auto industry were on the line,” Whitmer said in a statement released last week to the AP. “He helped us pick ourselves up and get back to work. I know he’ll do the same as president.”
Newsweek reported the latest statewide poll of likely primary voters found Biden up nearly 7 percent over Sanders, with a 29-22.5 lead. Sanders was seen as an early favorite in Michigan because of his win in 2016, but Biden’s resurgence after a victory in South Carolina has him trending upward.
Sanders rallied supporters in Detroit and Grand Rapids on Friday and Sunday, while Biden planned an event in Detroit on Monday.
Chris Cracchiolo, chair of the Grand Traverse Democrats and vice chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, said they don’t take sides during the primary push.
“We encourage people to vote and vote for whatever candidate resonates with them,” Cracchiolo said, acknowledging the eye of the country will be on Michigan Tuesday. “A good turnout will be the biggest reflection on us. I think you’ll see the number of votes — the grand total — a record turnout in Michigan.”
Haider Kazim, chair of the Grand Traverse County Republican Party, believes Tuesday’s results are basically a moot point.
“As far as we are concerned, it doesn’t matter who the Democrat nominee is,” Kazim said. “The policies that the Democrats have decided to run on are policies that are going to turn back the clock on the unprecedented prosperity and success we’ve seen under President Trump.”
Tuesday will no doubt have implications on November, Cracchiolo and Kazim agree. Cracchiolo already believes Nov. 3 will be “the most important election of our lifetime.”
“I don’t think we realized the impact when votes were cast in 2016,” Cracchiolo said. “We have evidence of what the current administration has done over the last three years, and I think we realize now how important it is to get out and vote.”
