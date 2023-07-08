BELLAIRE — Michigan State Police troopers are asking for the public’s help in solving a case of stolen traps.
On Friday, May 26, police believe that two men in an older model Jeep Cherokee tampered with traps in the Jordan Valley area, Lt. Derrick Carroll said.
In camera footage shared with the Traverse City Record-Eagle, the two men appear to be standing by the traps on the other side of their car. Police are trying to determine the identities of the men shown in the photographs.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post at 989-732-2778.
