TRAVERSE CITY — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and area legislators are expected to tour the future site of the Freshwater Research & Innovation Center this morning.
That proposed facility at the Discovery Center & Pier property received a $15 million allocation from the state budget, which will help cover the cost of most of its construction, local officials said.
The new facility is being planned through a partnership between the Discovery Center & Pier, Michigan Technological University, Northwestern Michigan College, Traverse Connect and 20Fathoms.
It’s intended to provide a space for students, scientists and entrepreneurs to test new technologies.
Gilchrist said this will be the first time he will see the actual site for the planned facility, although he has met with the project’s organizers multiple times.
“Getting this funded was my baby, so to speak,” said Gilchrist in a phone interview Friday. “I care really deeply about growing our innovation economy across the state of Michigan – and in this region of Northern Michigan in particular.”
Gilchrist was expected to join state Rep. Betsy Coffia, D-Traverse City, and state Sen. John Damoose, R-Harbor Springs, at the site today. Both legislators were critical to securing the budget funding for the site, project partners said previously.
Matt McDonough, CEO of the Discovery Center & Pier, said he hopes the meetup and tour will allow the lieutenant governor to hear from project partners — and vice versa — on “why this collaboration is important, and how this collaboration is unique.”
“[It’s] an opportunity for him to see how collaboration like this works in Traverse City, and can be a model for other efforts throughout the state,” he said.
Project partners began meeting with state lawmakers at the start of this year, when the first Democratic majority in decades took control in Lansing.
Project partners on the innovation center said they need total funding in the “mid-$20 million” range to get the first parts of the facility up and running.
According to current plans, they’re looking to construct two buildings of 35,000 and 25,000 square feet. The larger building would come first, and constitute the bulk of that estimated $26-million price tag, including planning, design, architectural and engineering work, and construction, McDonough said.
The project could break ground by 2025.
