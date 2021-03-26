TRAVERSE CITY — After a year of silence and devastating financial losses due to the COVID pandemic, Michigan’s music venues and arts organizations see a glimmer of hope for 2021 with distribution of state grants and accelerated rollout of vaccines.
More than $3.4 million in aid to live music and entertainment venues shuttered by the coronavirus is being distributed this month to 101 businesses and organizations in 30 Michigan counties.
As part of the state’s COVID relief bill passed in December, venues will receive up to $40,000 in assistance, with grants averaging $33,000 each.
In northern Michigan, Traverse City’s Old Town Playhouse is receiving $40,000, the Blissfest Music Organization in Harbor Springs $40,000, the Great Lakes Center for the Arts in Bay Harbor $40,000 and Home Comfort Farms in Johannesburg, which hosts Farmfest, $18,203.
The aid was proposed and promoted by the Michigan Independent Venue and Promoter Association, which also was involved in grant selection.
For Old Town Playhouse, which has been closed since March 2020, the grant will help support its outdoor “Theatre Under the Tent” program this summer.
“We have survived this past year on our savings, patron donations and federal relief dollars,” said Deb Jackson, executive director of the playhouse. “This funding will primarily be used to cover operational expenses as we gear up to produce summer content in our Theatre Under the Tent.”
The parking lot theater program was “an impromptu idea last summer” and will take place again in summer 2021 with “a robust selection of music, plays and dance nights,” she said, with hopes that mainstage shows can return in mid-September.
At the Great Lakes Center for the Arts, which operated at 25-percent capacity for its events last summer, the state funding “is vital to the Center’s programming and events by helping to ensure the continuation of exceptional events and impactful educational experiences for all in northern Michigan,” said Alexandra Myers, marketing director.
“Like most in the arts industry, the Center has certainly experienced financial hardships due to reduced capacities and a lighter event schedule. The center’s 2020 earned income was just 20 percent of the year prior.”
She said many of last year’s concerts and events were postponed to this summer and fall, with the full event schedule being announced on May 7.
Blissfest Music Organization, which canceled its 2020 Blissfest music festival usually held in July, will allocate the state grant funds for operations and payroll support.
Executive Director Cindy McSurely noted that Blissfest is the organization’s “largest activity and the primary income stream” and a final decision about moving forward with the 2021 festival hasn’t yet been made.
“It has been a challenge,” conceded McSurely, noting the organization moved to online programming in lieu of in-person events and has received additional financial support from the Michigan Council for the Arts & Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.
“We are also looking to present live indoor, in-person shows this fall,” she said. “It feels like there is hope on the horizon.”
That hope extends to many outdoor venues and music events which aim to return this summer in some shape or form.
The head of international concert promoter Live Nation recently predicted that major outdoor amphitheater shows could resume by mid-summer as more people get vaccinated.
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant already announced several large outdoor shows, with country stars Luke Bryan and Morgan Evans on May 29, heavy metal’s Megadeth and Lamb of God on July 10 and country’s Miranda Lambert and Lee Brice on July 24.
While some music festivals will take a second summer off, others — such as Christian music’s Big Ticket Festival in Gaylord on July 9-11 — plan to proceed.
Stacy Jo Schiller of Johannesburg’s Home Comfort Farms and the 23-year-old Farmfest said the state grant funding will help cover “last year’s losses, electricity, leases, repairs on stages and infrastructure.”
After canceling the 2020 event, the grant will also allow Schiller to host what she calls the final Farmfest in mid-August, focusing on “making it the best” while preparing for a “new future.”
Despite the injection of state aid, many venues crippled by the coronavirus shutdown remain frustrated by delays in federal aid approved by Congress as part of COVID relief legislation passed three months ago and pushed by the National Independent Venue Association.
Tami VandenBerg, co-owner of Grand Rapids’ The Pyramid Scheme nightclub which hasn’t hosted any concerts since March 2020, called the holdup in distribution of $15 billion in federal aid to venues, movie theaters and cultural institutions her “greatest frustration.”
While the $40,000 state grant to The Pyramid Scheme will help pay for staffing, rent, utilities and re-opening expenses, the potential for more substantial federal aid “could be beyond a lifeline for venues” and “could change everything,” she insisted.
“There is no timeline,” for receiving that federal assistance, she said. “It’s just heart-wrenching watching more and more venues closed for good. The music-loving public should be outraged.”
Spring Lake’s Seven Steps Up, an intimate listening room, will use its $9,000 state grant to cover three months rent. “This grant will help us limp along,” she said. “We need money, but we are literally betting our future on the federal grant.”
