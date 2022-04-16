TRAVERSE CITY — Hundreds of Michigan homeowners have already applied for grants to cover financial hardships brought on by the pandemic, and Traverse City has become the latest partner to the Michigan Homeowners Hardship Assistance Fund.
City commissioners recently agreed to become a partner so city utility payers who own their homes and fall below a fairly high income threshold can more easily get help with delinquent bills. In exchange, the city can’t shut off those utilities while they’re applying to, and working with, the assistance fund, documents show.
City Treasurer James Henderson heads the department that handles billing for water, sewer and the city-owned Traverse City Light & Power. He said the city doesn’t have many delinquent accounts but he sees the city’s participation as another way for people who fell behind on their bills to get some help.
“I don’t know how much activity we’re going to see on that or how many of our customers will take advantage of that, but I just wanted it to be something available if somebody did want to do that,” he said.
Traverse City joins a long and growing list of local governments, lenders, utilities and more that have signed up to make it easier for residents or customers to apply for the grants of up to $20,000.
Other major utilities in the northwest Lower Peninsula have joined or are in the process — among them are DTE Energy and Consumers Energy, documents show. And Cherryland Electric Cooperative recently applied, according to co-op Member Relations Manager Rachel Johnson.
Homeowners can apply if they have other delinquent accounts, too. Those include home insurance, lot rent for those who own their mobile home, mobile home consumer loans, land contracts and even broadband internet, according to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.
The latter service proved to be essential during the pandemic, MSDHA spokeswoman Katie Bach said in an email.
“Just as every Michigander deserves an affordable, attainable place to call home, they also need a fast, reliable high-speed internet connection to have equitable access to news, information and jobs,” she said.
Any qualifying homeowner can apply even if they’re looking for help with a bill for a company, government or other entity that isn’t a partner, Bach said.
The agency is managing $242,812,277 from the American Rescue Plan Act and taking applications directly online. It’s available to homeowners who had a qualified financial hardship on Jan. 21, 2020, or one before then that continued after that date.
Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency is helping people navigate the application process, and so far has submitted roughly 20 applications, said Allison Popa, a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-certified budget housing coach with NMCAA.
“We had quite a spike last month because it was a deadline for a lot of homeowners to get assistance or pay their property tax bills or lose their homes to foreclosure,” she said, adding the agency helped seven households avoid foreclosure through other means.
The demand statewide has made for a wait between submitting an application and getting help from MSDHA, Popa said.
For homeowners facing property tax foreclosure, most Michigan counties, including Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau, are homeowner assistance fund partners as well.
Heidi Scheppe, Grand Traverse County’s treasurer, said she has seen one taxpayer sign up so far to avoid foreclosure — they paid off their taxes before the application went through.
Scheppe said her office refers people to NMCAA for help with the program.
That often leads homeowners to a foreclosure education class, which they can take either online or at the agency’s office, Popa said. It helps them understand the process and their own situation, and she said anyone looking for the agency’s help without access to a computer or internet can call their Traverse City office at 231-947-3718.
Sometimes Popa points applicants to a different program better suited to their needs, she said. The Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund offers a one-time grant, so the agency looks for other ways to pay off a late utility bill if that’s an applicant’s only delinquent account, for example.
“So we would really not want to get someone’s $1,000 electrical bill paid and then a year later they’re hospitalized and can’t pay their mortgage and this isn’t an option for them because they had that utility bill paid,” she said.
There’s an income requirement, and in Grand Traverse County the higher cutoff is $89,250 per year for a one-person household, according to HUD figures.
Federal law requires the state to prioritize households in the county earning $79,900 or less — that’s 100 percent of Area Median Income. Of the total amount allocated to the state, no less than 60 percent has to go to this income group, documents show.
The remainder will go to those who meet the higher income threshold, and to a group of homeowners defined as socially disadvantaged, according to the state.
The U.S. Department of Treasury’s definition states these are people who have been denied home-buying opportunities because they can’t get a loan on reasonable terms compared to others in their same economic situation. It includes those who face racial, ethnic or societal bias for circumstances beyond their control, among other groups — women heads of households with children or homeowners in high-poverty counties may count as well.
Michigan homeowners could apply starting Feb. 14, and since then the state has paid out $5,220,669 to 608 applicants, who on average got $8,587 in assistance, according to Bach and information from the state.
Overall the state received {span}15,765 applications, rejected {span}288 and 747 were canceled, data shows.{/span}{/span}
The program isn’t open to renters, and the state’s pandemic rental assistance program is in its final weeks, Popa said. There’s still a chance to apply to pay off any back rent owed from the end of March or before.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.