LANSING — Michigan will expand the use of a COVID-19 treatment in hopes of reducing climbing hospitalizations and deaths as it deals with the nation's highest infection rate, state officials announced Wednesday.
Additional doses of monoclonal antibodies will be given to hospitals and other providers, which will be asked to expand the number of infusion sites. The treatment, delivered intravenously, has concentrated doses of lab-made antibodies to fight coronavirus infections.
The antibody treatment is a promising one that is available to help those high-risk patients diagnosed with COVID to avoid severe symptoms and stay out of the hospital, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said at a press conference Wednesday.
"If you or a loved one or a neighbor or a friend is diagnosed with COVID-19 and are eligible because of your age or preexisting conditions, I encourage you to ask your doctor for therapeutic options as quickly as possible," Whitmer said.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, also urged providers to assess if their patients qualify.
"We have seen successful use of this therapy in long-term care facilities and even in home use by EMS providers,” Khaldun said.
The federal government has made the treatments free to all who qualify, Whitmer said. There are some administrative costs, but the state is working with the federal government and health care providers to get those costs waived, she said.
Whitmer said she is also working with the government to bring in additional doses of Remdesivir, a broad spectrum anti-viral medication that is used to treat hospitalized patients.
The announcement by Whitmer comes after the National Institutes of Health COVID Treatments Guidelines Panel on Friday strongly recommended the use of Regeneron's antibody treatment for high-risk patients diagnosed with the disease.
It also comes as the state's test positivity rate is hovering at 18 percent, with two dozen hospitals at 90 percent capacity or higher, Whitmer said.
Preliminary data from more than 6,600 residents that have been treated with Regeneron shows that 65 percent reporting feeling better within two days and less than 5 percent required hospitalization following treatment.
Evidence also shows that the treatments are likely effective against the B117 variant, the most common variant in the country.
Regeneron and another drug manufactured by Eli Lilly, bamlanivimab, were given emergency use authorization in November by the Food and Drug Administration.
Pre-existing conditions or underlying health risks that qualify a COVID-positive person for the treatment include being 65 or older or having high blood pressure, asthma, heart disease, cancer and being immunocompromised.
The treatments also will help stop the spread of COVID, Whitmer said.
Khaldun said the medications must be given within 10 days of symptoms to be effective. She also provided some numbers at the press conference.
At 18 percent, Michigan's test positivity rate is five times higher than it was in February and more than 18 percent of hospital beds in the state are being used to treat COVID patients, Khaldun said.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is tracking 1,152 outbreaks in K-12 schools, manufacturing and construction businesses, long-term and child care facilities, retailers, restaurants and bars, she said.
Since January, 291 clusters associated with youth sports teams have been identified and since last week, there have been 52 new outbreaks in restaurant and retail settings, she said.
State laboratories, which sample a percentage of positive tests for the variants, have identified 2,753 variant cases in 62 counties, Khaldun said.
"Because of this sharp rise in cases overall, there are likely many more that we do not yet know about, which makes the risk of contracting COVID even greater," she said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
