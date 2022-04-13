GRAND RAPIDS — A three-judge state Court of Appeals panel will decide whether to reverse a 13th Circuit Court judge’s decision last May to dismiss an Antrim County election-related lawsuit filed by a Central Lake Township man.

On Tuesday, the appeals judges heard oral arguments in the case that focused on whether an Amendment to Michigan’s Constitution grants an individual right to voters to audit statewide elections, or whether the power to audit is wielded only by the Secretary of State.

Antrim County election lawsuit Record-Eagle coverage of the lawsuit related to the 2020 general election in Antrim County:

William Bailey filed suit Nov. 23, 2020, accusing the county of voter fraud and of violating his constitutional rights, after initial results of the 2020 Presidential election showed about 2,000 votes cast for then-President Donald Trump had mistakenly been assigned to then-challenger Joe Biden.

Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy acknowledged her office’s human error, an assertion backed by election experts, academics and the state’s Senate Oversight Committee, members of whom in 2021 studied — and rejected — claims of widespread election fraud in Antrim County and in Michigan.

Bailey accused the county of using Dominion Voting Systems equipment pre-programmed for fraud, a subsequent court-ordered forensic exam by Dallas-based-Allied Security Operations Group was debunked by experts and Judge Kevin Elsenheimer dismissed the lawsuit May 18, 2021.

Bailey’s attorney, Matthew DePerno, filed a claim of appeal July 15, 2021, and shortly thereafter announced his candidacy for Michigan Attorney General.

DePerno argued the case Tuesday; rebuttal arguments were provided by Erik Grill, an assistant state attorney general.

DePerno is seeking to have the case remanded back to the trial court, stating Bailey did not receive all the relief he was entitled to, most notably a state-wide audit of ballots cast in the 2020 Presidential election which, he said, by statute must include a review of ballots, documents and procedures.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office directed the Bureau of Elections to conduct a hand recount of ballots cast in Antrim County, which occurred Dec. 17, 2020, though DePerno said Tuesday that was not an audit.

“What did we actually get to do in this case?” DePerno said. “We did get to take a forensic image of the Antrim County system. We did some testing of the computer systems, but the trial court never even examined any of that evidence in its determination.”

COA judges Thomas C. Cameron, Mark J. Cavanaugh and Michael F. Gadola made up the panel, with Cameron and Gadola asking whether DePerno was arguing individual voters had an individual right to conduct an audit.

“The Secretary of State indicated in her brief that we have eight million registered voters in this state,” said Gadola. “I have the same question I know Judge Elsenheimer put to you. Does that mean we might have eight million audits of every election potentially?”

DePerno said that was theoretically possible, arguing the right for a statewide election audit in Michigan was an individual right.

Grill argued voters have the right to have the statewide elections audited, but can’t conduct the audit themselves, as he said DePerno was asserting.

Michigan’s Constitution provides for the Secretary of State to conduct election audits — the task is not one for individual voters.

“The language of the Constitution does not support the appellant’s claim,” Grill said, adding the language should be interpreted by the court as commonly understood by the people, who would not have supported an individual right to conduct an audit themselves.

“No one voted for this amendment with the thought the proposal would result in 8 million individual audits throughout the State of Michigan,” Grill said.

“That would not ensure the accuracy and integrity of elections, it would undermine them,” Grill said. “Perpetual audits would mean that no election results would ever be final. No election would ever be certain.”

Grill represents Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who in December 2020 successfully filed a motion to intervene, and was named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Grill works in Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office; Nessel is seeking re-election and was endorsed by the Michigan Democratic Party at its convention April 9, where Benson also received an endorsement.

DePerno is running as a Republican, as are state Rep. Ryan Berman and former House speaker Tom Leonard, and the Republican Party holds its convention April 23. The party won’t formally endorse candidates until August.

When Elsenheimer dismissed Bailey’s lawsuit, he also stayed — or paused — other matters in the case, which could be litigated if the COA judges rule to send the case back to the trial court.

They could also rule against Bailey’s appeal, effectively ending the lawsuit and potentially making some or all of the stayed matters moot.

Those stayed matters include whether DePerno can add Guy as a named defendant in Bailey’s lawsuit, and whether court-protected images from Antrim County’s voting equipment were shared during an August “cyber symposium” hosted by Donald Trump supporter and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, as suggested in court filings by Benson.

Dominion previously issued a lengthy statement in response to the reported public release of court-protected images, stating the company reported the incident to the proper authorities, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

In his dismissal order, Elsenheimer said Bailey received all the relief he was entitled to, including an order allowing a forensic exam of Antrim County’s voting equipment, an order placing a protective seal order over that equipment and a hand recount of the county’s presidential election.

The oral arguments are available to view on the COA’s Youtube channel.