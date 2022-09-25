TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City-area projects will get an influx of $15.35 million in state budget money next year.
That’s after lawmakers this summer agreed to set aside $76.9 billion for spending in the Omnibus Budget Bill for fiscal year 2023. Of that money, legislators have claimed $681 million for grants supporting 145 “pork” projects in their own constituencies, Bridge magazine reported this week.
The Traverse City Housing Commission will be one of four of those grant recipients in Grand Traverse County. That $6 million economic development and workforce grant will go toward the commission’s project, The Flats at Carriage Commons, which is scheduled to break ground next year.
It’s planned for the northeast corner of LaFranier and Hammond roads in Garfield Township.
The concept would feature both a five-building multi-family workforce housing development, and a new Bay Area Transit Authority operations center — one of the first rural “transit-oriented development projects in the Midwest,” according to material from project leaders.
“It's been done in urban areas, where they build housing around train stops and the commuter system … and in this region, having a bus transfer station with a parking lot included would really make this unique,” said Tony Lentych, executive director of the Traverse City Housing Commission.
The transit and the housing portions of the project are funded separately, but planned through a partnership of the transit authority and housing commission. The state grant money would only go to the housing commission, and only for the housing elements of the development, Lentych said.
Lentych said BATA and the housing commission approached local legislators Sen. Wayne Schmidt and Reps. Jack O’Malley and John Roth, as the project was ineligible or unsuited for other funding opportunities through avenues such as the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.
Schmidt, who is also on the Senate Appropriations Committee, “took the lead” on getting the project into the state budget, Lentych said.
Such appropriations are an annual part of the state budget-making process. But, when it comes to more controversial projects, they sometimes draw ire from critics. Legislators don’t have to own up to their involvement — or even provide many details about the recipients — to the state budget office until next year, according to Bridge magazine.
In Grand Traverse County, those grants are currently set to go to three other recipients, in addition to the housing commission.
Those include: The Traverse City Senior Center, receiving a $7 million economic development and workforce grant; The Traverse City Curling Club, receiving a $2 million Michigan infrastructure grant; and Traverse Connect, receiving a $350,000 enhancement grant for “targeted marketing.”
In an interview, Schmidt, R-Traverse City, said he placed all four of the grants on the budget.
“I’m not shying away from anything,” he said.
However, he is not one of the five legislators Bridge magazine listed in its article Thursday as having submitted information about the project.
The state budget office has received details on 19 projects total, according to Bridge’s reporting.
The deadline is May 1, 2023. That’s after lawmakers face re-election, and after Schmidt will be term-limited out of office. He is running for a spot as a Grand Traverse County commissioner.
Schmidt said his office was working on providing the necessary information to the state.
The four Traverse City projects make up 2.25 percent of the total share of money awarded to these projects statewide.
Roughly speaking, the number of grant-funded projects equates to an average of one or two grants per county, or nearly four grants per Senate district.
Schmidt said the budget is one of the few ways to bring state money to the region, and to “show Lansing and downstate that we’re working together.”
“We punched above our weight, but clearly, you can see where the bulk of the money went,” he said.
Prior to the budget announcement in June, the senior center was subject of considerable debate between Traverse City and Grand Traverse County commissioners as to who would pay for it, according to past reports.
“The No. 1 reason (for the funding) was to make sure the city and the county were cooperating and working together,” Schmidt said. “As a legislator, I can't have those two fighting or not agreeing on things. That helps no one.”
