TRAVERSE CITY — Citizen advocates in high-level PFAS talks with state environmental regulators this week learned how much of their advice those officials acted on.
Two months after a citizens advisory panel told the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team to ramp up its public notice efforts when investigations begin for suspected per- and polyfluoroalkyl contamination sites, they heard how much of their counsel bureaucrats heeded. They agreed it’s not the whole shopping list, but a decent first meal.
“They’re not hitting on all cylinders yet,” said Charlie Schlinger of Traverse City, a member of MPART’s Citizen’s Advisory Workgroup.
“It seems they’re implementing parts and contemplating parts.”
The multi-point recommendation submitted in July prioritizes the need for community notice to favor public health interests and widespread awareness of PFAS pollution and the risks it brings. The crux of the input was to improve public notice at the start of contamination probes, even before officials have any data in hand.
Abigail Hendershott, MPART executive director, told CAWG members during their Tuesday meeting online that officials implemented parts of their public notification recommendations, but not yet all of them.
She said every new site prompts state officials to rapidly contact local health department, government and legislative representatives to plan town hall sessions; in some cases, residential wells are tested even before they have more than a strong suspicion of PFAS problems — such as at airport sites.
“In the cases of those where we really know we’ve got a highly suspected situation, it’s not enough to notify. We really needed to do an extra step,” Hendershott said.
Letters to inquire about testing drinking water for PFAS are now quickly sent to residences where groundwater flow and well depth raise concerns given known likelihood of pollution from firefighting foam long-used in aviation areas, she said.
“But the letters don’t work that great. So usually it’s the knocking on doors and talking to people that works better. So usually they are getting a letter, a phone call and a knock on the door to get access,” Hendershott said.
She said these “precautionary” private well tests — nearly 200 so far — are often done in advance of baseline environmental assessments polluters are ordered to complete under state law. Officials have, through this process, found 14 homes so far with PFAS contamination in drinking water beyond state limits, data shows.
“Residents are getting the personal invite from staff to be tested and the reason why they are being tested,” Hendershott said.
This effort has already happened at seven airports and two other sites across the state, including the former Marquette County Airport and Gogebic Airport in the Upper Peninsula, and Oakland County Airport downstate.
That’s a significant change from what Pine Grove neighborhood residents experienced in East Bay Township, where 18 homes tested positive for PFAS contamination in the well water— half beyond state thresholds for cleanup.
The workgroup’s efforts to improve the state’s public notice protocol for PFAS investigations gained traction this year after Record-Eagle reporting showed an eight-month delay between when a probe at Traverse City’s aviation area began in February last year, and when impacted residents in the adjacent neighborhood were notified in October.
Troy-based attorney Tony Spaniola, also a CAWG member, said faster testing of potentially impacted residential wells and quick notice to local health and government officials are good improvements, just not enough. He criticized the lack of notice “at the commencement of an investigation,” what he called the core of their suggestions — that delayed notice can be potentially harmful.
“To me you are sort of dipping your toes in the water right now,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong, I think they are improvements, but I think there was a pretty clear recommendation made and it doesn’t seem like there is an enthusiastic embrace of it at this point.”
Hendershott said MPART will continue to implement public notice changes.
“We are still having internal discussions, so I think that this is going to be an ongoing conversation and an ongoing implementation of this,” she said. “There’s a lot of work that gets done in the department in all different programs and in all different ways, and to make that commitment is a huge effort and frankly, there’s a lot of resources involved. Not all of it is up to me.”
The CAWG’s recommendation called for notice to be sent to “impacted and potentially impacted households, regardless of property ownership status, local units of government, including but not limited to local government, health departments, and local media outlets.”
That notice should include the basis for the investigation, what PFAS chemicals are involved, extent of the contamination as known, next steps in the probe, information about private well testing, and contact details for officials on the case, according to the recommendation submitted in July.
Schlinger said he’s glad of the ramped-up private well testing which benefits public health, but remains “hopeful they will follow through and implement in its entirety what was recommended.”
And if they don’t, he said officials should explain why not.
PFAS is an acronym for a group of thousands of manmade chemicals called perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, used for decades in firefighting foam, nonstick pots and pans, water-repellent clothing and many other household and personal items. The toxic chemicals have increasingly been found in private and public drinking water supplies across Michigan and the country.
Studies have associated these “forever chemicals” — which are known to build up in bodies and resist breakdown — with certain health problems, including fertility complications, increased risk of cancer and damage to organs such as the liver and thyroid.
