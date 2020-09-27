TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City-owned electrical utility has governmental immunity from a suit involving a tree trimmer’s death in 2013, according to the Michigan Court of Appeals.
Judges ruled 2-1 that Traverse City Light & Power’s primary aim isn’t to make a profit, appeals court Judges Deborah A. Servitto and Amy Ronayne Krause ruled. That means a state law that shields governmental agencies from liability for negligence over acts or omissions while carrying out a governmental function applies.
Their ruling upheld what 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer determined in 2017 in dismissing TCL&P as a defendant in a wrongful death suit brought by the parents of Zachary Adams and his employer, Trees Inc.
Adams died in 2013 after being electrocuted while cutting a tree near a TCL&P high-voltage line, as previously reported. The details are in dispute — Ian Northon, an attorney for Adams’ estate, previously said he believes an arc of electricity hit Adams, knocking him off balance and into a power line, while Gretchen Olsen, an attorney for TCL&P, previously said an investigation concluded Adams backed into the line.
The suit accused TCL&P of failing to warn about a damaged line near the tree, and accused Trees Inc. of failing to ask the utility about the job prior to the tree-trimming, among other allegations leveled at the two.
Peter Doren, general counsel for the utility, said Adams’ death was a tragedy that never should have happened, but TCL&P wasn’t at fault.
“It was a terrible thing to happen, but there wasn’t anything really that Light & Power did that created that terrible situation,” he said.
Northon said he believes the Court of Appeals decision erred on how to interpret Michigan law concerning governmental immunity. He plans to appeal the decision at the state Supreme Court.
Adams, 23 when he died, was survived by a young daughter, Northon said.
“That’s still our primary goal, is to take care of the family because they don’t have a dad to support her,” he said.
Letting the appeals court ruling stand would mean TCL&P is immune from any negligence claims, including those of gross or even intentional negligence, Northon said.
Michigan law states governmental agencies can be held liable if their primarily aim is turning a profit unless its activity is one typically supported by taxes or fees, Ronayne Krause and Servitto wrote. That’s according to precedent from a 1986 case involving the University of Michigan Hospital.
Attorneys for Adams argued TCL&P isn’t immune because it regularly operates at a profit and turns over 5 percent of its revenues to Traverse City’s general fund every year. They also pointed to the utility’s $1 million contribution in 2013 to the city’s Bayfront Plan.
Ronayne Krause and Servitto disagreed, noting that while the utility is profitable, that doesn’t appear to be its main aim.
“It appears instead that, while defendant may make a profit, its legitimate desire is to conduct its activities on a self-sustaining, breakeven basis,” they wrote.
Much of the utility’s revenue goes to covering costs in a typical year, Ronayne Krause and Servitto wrote. Utility revenues go into TCL&P’s fund, not the city’s general fund, and excess revenues are held in reserve for capital improvement projects and other self-sustaining activities.
The utility turning over 5 percent of revenue to the city seemed like a small amount of TCL&P’s income, and the court had no information on the impact to the city budget, Ronayne Krause and Servitto wrote. That distinguished Traverse City’s situation from precedent Adams’ attorneys cited, in a case where a city heavily relied on revenues from a landfill it owned. And the $1 million donation in 2013 appeared to be a one-time act, the two judges wrote.
Justice Cynthia Diane Stephens in her dissent argued that TCL&P isn’t immune because its annual fee contributes to city revenues, pointing to a profit-making motive, especially as it’s 5 percent of the utility’s gross revenue. She also wrote there’s no evidence the $1 million gift benefited utility customers who live outside city limits.
Stephens argued the utility more closely resembles the city-owned landfill in the case Adams’ attorneys cited, and Northon agreed.
But Mary Massaron, who represented TCL&P in the Court of Appeals, said Ronayne Krause and Servitto made the right call in determining which precedent applied, and therefore which questions should determine whether the utility has governmental immunity.
Stephens also challenged Ronayne Krause and Servitto’s opinion on whether TCL&P is providing a service normally supported by taxes or fees, pointing to another ruling that would require the court to compare TCL&P and its financials to similarly-sized municipally owned utilities.
“Neither the trial court nor this panel has been provided with any comparative data on any municipally operated utility,” Stephens wrote.
The burden fell on the plaintiff to provide that information, Ronayne Krause and Servitto wrote.
The case will be sent back to 13th Circuit Court with only Trees Inc. as a defendant, Northon said — he expects the company’s attorneys will agree to stay the suit while he seeks the state Supreme Court’s decision.
A message left for Stephanie Anderson, listed in 13th Circuit Court records as Trees Inc’s attorney, wasn’t returned Friday.
