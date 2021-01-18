TRAVERSE CITY — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, when many turn their efforts to acts of service in honor of the civil rights leader, some Traverse City residents said their service to bridging understanding happens year-round.
That commitment may be accentuated for some people of color living in northern Michigan.
Dr. Marcus Bennett recalled a memorable encounter he experienced just after relocating to Traverse City in 2011 for his new job as associate dean of campus and residence life at Northwestern Michigan College.
“I was at a ... Meijers and another African American gentleman just walked up to me and hugged me, ‘ah man, there’s another black person here in town,” said Bennett. “He was just happy to have another person here.”
Some other noteworthy experiences followed. There was the time when a woman approached Bennett at the store when he was with his two children who are biracial.
“This lady walked up and was like, ‘hey, can I just touch your kids’ hair?”’
Another time, a woman approached him at the Dollar Tree, explaining she was from the Upper Peninsula and had never touched a black person.
“Can I just touch your arm?” the woman asked, according to Bennett.
According to the latest census data, in 2019, Traverse City’s demographic was reported as 92.5 percent white alone.
Other categories including American Indian, Hispanic or Latino and Black or African American each accounted for less than 3 percent of the area’s makeup.
“I knew coming here, yeah that can be the case, but again if I want to advance myself sometimes you got to get out of your comfort zone,” said Bennett.
Expanding Bennett’s comfort zone includes enveloping others within it. He lives on campus with the objective of being present and available to all students. Sometimes that involves resolving disputes that come with living with one another in NMC’s dorms.
“Start with the differences, then start breaking down to what things you have in common,” he said.
That philosophy can also hold true when cultures intersect for what may be the first time.
“I’ve had it where people have called and said, ‘I don’t want my son living with somebody who is African American. But also on the flip side, I’ve had people of color, African Americans, ‘I don’t want my son living with somebody white,’” he said.
In those cases Bennett said he encourages people to look at attending college as a chance for expanding horizons and exposure to those with perceived differences.
“If you are going to come here you got to be willing to have somebody who may be different,” he said. “You can kind of see that light bulb turn on when they find something that they connect with.”
Mentoring and helping students and his staff reach their full potential is Bennett’s main purpose and passion.
“You’ve got to better yourself, you’ve got the ability, you’ve just got to believe in yourself that you can do it,” he said conveying his leadership and mentorship philosophy.
Having Bennett as a resource in a high profile role has been crucial for the success of some students, according to Lisa Thomas, the dean of students at NMC.
“To have a person of color in a position like Marcus’s has been really helpful for our students that maybe are struggling with the race issue up here,” she said.
Bryce Austin, 25, who is of African American descent and lives in Traverse City can vouch for Bennett’s impact.
“Him (Bennett) being of color is definitely something that makes me — I feel at home,” said Austin.
Austin relocated from Holland, Michigan where populations of people of African American and Latino descent are larger.
“I honestly would not be where I’m at up here without him being in and stepping in,” said Austin
Austin is now a cornerback with the Northern Michigan Wolves, a semi-pro football team based in Traverse City.
He said he’s working to pay if forward through coaching local elementary school students in flag football.
“This could be something good and turn into something good for those kids,” said Austin.
Bennett said he takes some of the awkward encounters he has had in stride. He did let the woman at the Dollar Tree touch his arm.
“We should always try to embrace people that have a different viewpoint than us,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.