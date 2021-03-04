TRAVERSE CITY — Grace Critchfield can laugh about it now.
The Traverse City Central senior’s first crack at the SAT last fall did not go as well as she thought it did.
Critchfield, the student governor at Central, said she woke up nervous the morning of the SAT. School in a pandemic-ruled world was still an adjustment and a gap in learning that stretched from mid-March to September didn’t do much to bolster Critchfield’s confidence.
Critchfield doesn’t consider herself a good test taker. Quite the opposite. Critchfield said she is “a terrible test taker.”
But a little pep talk from her mom eased some of Critchfield’s shaky nerves.
“She just said, ‘You’ll get what you get, and it doesn’t define who you are,’” Critchfield said. “I just did it to the best of my abilities and walked away.”
Critchfield said she “felt great” after taking the test. Her score did not reflect those feelings, but Critchfield was quick to take responsibility for her less-than-stellar performance.
The “unknown” of what was going to happen after Michigan schools were shuttered last March because of the COVID-19 outbreak affected Critchfield’s academic focus. Online learning didn’t help Critchfield either.
She said she “didn’t care” over the summer and “didn’t learning anything” during virtual school.
“It’s a cycle that has affected every grade and will continue to until life returns to normal,” she said.
Critchfield caught a break when most colleges and universities announced during the application period that SAT and ACT scores were not required for admission and would not affect a student’s chance at acceptance. That decision came after the United States Department of Education issued a federal mandate last spring waiving all standardized testing.
That will not be the case this school year.
The Department of Ed announced last week that statewide assessments are required this school year but provided districts with flexibility on how those tests will be given.
School districts can allow students to test remotely, can shorten the tests, offer broader timeframes and extend the testing through the fall. Results also will not be tied to school ratings, final grades or if a student moves onto the next grade.
Paul Bauer, director of systems improvement and evaluation for the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District, said the announcement wasn’t much of a shock to school officials. Most had already planned — or were planning — for the tests to take place. Bauer said it was better to be prepared than count on a waiver.
With the accountability burden eased under the federal guidelines, Bauer said educators will use testing data to “reestablish a new baseline” for where students stand academically.
“Since everyone is kind of at different places, this is just about making sure (schools) have an accurate foundation to make plans going into the ‘21-22 school year,” Bauer said.
Advocates of standardized testing argue the data will help guide curriculum and use of instruction time to focus on areas in need, provide necessary support and intervention to individual students and plan for any academic assistance in the summer.
Department of Education officials backed that up, saying in a release that the goal of testing this year is to “provide information to parents, educators and the public about student performance and to help target resources and supports.”
Allyson McBride-Culver, president of the Traverse City Education Association, said testing data “absolutely should not be used for evaluations” or to administer any sort of punitive measures against students, districts, schools or teachers.
She said it is “absurd” to take time away from teaching and put more time into testing.
“We knew that before a pandemic,” McBride-Culver said. “(Testing) is a process that requires all hands on deck, and I’d rather have all hands on deck teaching.”
Some parents feel the same way.
Jacqueline Burke, a parent of three TCAPS students, said standardized testing only increases anxiety in both teachers and students. She said it seems silly to put a focus on testing, even with flexibility.
“To not give some breathing room and let one year of testing go, that seems to contradict everyone’s concern about the pressure kids are experiencing,” Burke said.
Students are no doubt feeling the pinch as testing approaches.
Everest Noyes, a junior at TC Central, has three AP tests to take this year and he plans to take the ACT this spring and — depending on his scores — the SAT up to three times. The pressure to do well, coupled with amplified nerves because of learning loss, has some students wishing for another waiver and more time to regroup.
“Just like every kid, I don’t know anyone that likes standardized testing. That’s not a thing people like to do,” Noyse said. “The wait would definitely help me.”
The Michigan Department of Education waived all spring testing for seniors, which means no ACT, SAT or M-STEP.
Critchfield is grateful for that, having already been accepted to Hope College. She said most colleges have been “super understanding about what happened and how behind we feel.”
The pandemic could provide an opportunity for legislators and colleges to rethink the importance of test scores and shift the focus to accomplishments during high school.
“Just look at what I’ve done instead,” Critchfield said.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner said that is a good approach for all students, advocating for performance-based assessments that measure students in more ways than filling in bubbles with a No. 2 pencil.
Looking holistically at the entire student is a more accurate representation of that student’s accomplishments, he said.
“To gauge a kid’s complete future on one day and one test is not the way to go,” VanWagoner said. “But we’re not afraid of them. We’re going to make sure our kids are ready.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.