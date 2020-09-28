TRAVERSE CITY — Students and teachers will take a break from in-classroom learning over the next several weeks.
Although many districts are less than a month into the school year after six months away from face-to-face instruction, students have already begun or will begin taking federally- and state-mandated standardized tests.
The hope is to find out where students are academically, where they need to go and how to get them there. Educators expect a noticeable regression in learning after the extended break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The interruption isn’t one all that welcomed by teachers and administrators.
A statewide survey from the Michigan Education Association showed that nearly 90 percent of teachers said standardized testing — including those used only for benchmark assessments — for the 2020-21 school year could delay a return to “return to normal school operations.”
The Northwest Evaluation Association, a nonprofit that provides standardized tests, released recommendations in July to help educators navigate academic loss and to provide beneficial assessments during in-person and remote instruction. Most Michigan school districts use the NWEA as their standardized test.
The organization suggested states rethink how the tests are used, reconsider how academic growth is measured, and provide transparency on expectations for growth. NWEA officials also recommend that student growth is measured over the next two years and not just the current school year.
Josh Rothwell, superintendent of Forest Area Community Schools, said his district dropped the NWEA in favor of the less-expensive aimswebPlus, a move made in the summer when there was greater uncertainty about state school aid cuts.
Forest Area began testing Sept. 15 and ended Thursday. Rothwell said they wanted to “get that done as soon as possible,” but he expects his students to be below what teachers would normally hope to see.
“Our kids have had limited opportunities for education since March,” Rothwell said. “And now, all of a sudden, we’re going to shove a test in their face and see how it goes.”
The district will also give standardized tests in the winter and spring to compare results.
Traverse City Area Public Schools K-8 students begin NWEA exams Monday, including a fluency assessment that allows the district to more accurately measure elementary student reading abilities.
Shaina Biller, TCAPS associate superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said students learning remotely will also take the test while being monitored by a TCAPS staff member. Those students also have the option to take a paper-and-pencil test in a school building.
“The real impact of this first fall assessment is to get a good baseline,” Biller said, adding some variance could exist between those testing online and those testing in person. “We’re not comparing it to anything. We’re just trying to get a sense of the needs of our kids and how to support those needs.”
Rothwell questioned if the benchmark assessments are a good use of time for teachers and students.
“It’s just another piece of the pie that makes it more challenging,” he said.
Rothwell said teachers have worked to eliminate some of the stress of the testing by telling students there are no academic repercussions based on the results. But Rothwell said the stress is going to be there no matter what.
“We’ve tried to pre-teach as much as we can and support the kids, but this is a stressful time just trying to transition back to all of this,” he said. “We’re all a little bit on edge.”
