TRAVERSE CITY — Secondary students at Traverse City Area Public Schools have limited access to busing this week as the school district grapples with low staff numbers in its transportation department.
Staffing shortages related to "personal and family illnesses" in TCAPS have left TCAPS's transportation department short staffed. As a result, secondary schools will alternate between transportation services for the rest of this week.
Between Monday and Wednesday, east side secondary students, including students at East Middle School, Central High School and Traverse City High School, will not have access to bus transportation.
On Thursday and Friday, west side secondary students, including students at West Middle School, West Senior High School and Traverse City High School, will not have access to to bus transportation.
Parochial students, including students from Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools, will also have limited access to bus transportation throughout the week, depending on which neighborhood routes they take.
Bus routes for all elementary school students, Career-Tech Centers and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School will run as normal this week.
All schools, including those with amended routes this week, will remain in in-person instruction.
“We have been extremely fortunate to run at full capacity this entire year, but have planned for the current situation should it arise,” Superintendent John VanWagoner said.
TCAPS plans to resume normal transportation services next week.
Last week, TCAPS canceled all classes district-wide on Friday, citing instructional and transportation staffing issues.
Many schools in northern Michigan, such as Kingsley Area Schools and Northwest Education Services, and many others statewide have struggled with transportation staff shortages and recruiting new bus drivers since the beginning of the school year.
