TRAVERSE CITY — A severe staffing shortage at the Grand Traverse Pavilions is keeping about 100 beds empty at the county-owned nursing home.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic the facility had 425 employees; it now has 235, Rose Coleman, CEO/administrator of the Pavilions, recently reported.
The average census was 226 pre-pandemic; that average is now 136 residents — a 40 percent drop.
“I don’t think it’s a surprise to anybody that the workforce shortage is impacting almost every industry across the nation, but in particular it is impacting health care,” Coleman recently told county commissioners.
“It is significant what has happened with the workforce during COVID.”
The open beds also impact the facility’s bottom line. Some services have been consolidated and all contracts are being looked at to make sure expenditures do not exceed revenues, Coleman said. But if things don’t change, some difficult decisions will have to be made, she said.
The Pavilions is taking county residents when it can, and is focusing not on rehabilitation patients, but on those people who are still in their homes and need long-term care.
The facility has enough licensed staff — RNs and LPNs — with the shortage reflecting a lack of nursing assistants who do the bulk of patient care.
“It is the nursing assistant that is really the heart of care that we struggle with,” Coleman said.
Coleman said staffing was beginning to decline pre-pandemic, but COVID, along with federal vaccine mandates, sped up the exodus. The shortage is impacting the facility’s ability to take in new residents, she said.
“We can’t care for more people than we have the staff to provide the care,” she said.
Coleman said the pinch is being felt at all facilities in Grand Traverse County and beyond, with nursing and assisted living homes competing for the same pool of employees, who often jump from job to job.
Federal data shows the nursing home workforce in Michigan is down 18 percent, or nearly 8,000 workers, since 2014. Numbers of residents are down too, but only by about 7 percent.
Much of the job flight took place since the start of the pandemic as employees worried about getting sick or taking the virus home to their families. Long-term care numbers across the state show that as of December 4,437 nursing home and adult foster care residents and 57 staff members have died from COVID-19.
Others left after federal mandates were put in place requiring workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid to be fully vaccinated.
In November it was reported that the Pavilions lost about 10 percent of its staff who opted not to get vaccinated. The facility now has a 93 percent vaccination rate, with those who are unvaccinated working in other areas, Coleman said.
The Pavilions is working with state Rep. Jack Bergman’s office on a pilot program that would speed up the process of bringing Filipino nursing assistants to Michigan. The assistants are considered non-professional and unlike professional nurses, securing a visa takes about two years, Coleman said.
The Pavilions, which is unionized, offers pay that is a little higher than other places, as well as full benefits, she said.
Part of the staffing shortage is because of the housing shortage, especially for those who come on a worker visa, as the employer is required to house them.
Gordie LaPointe, who sits on the Department of Health and Human Services-Pavilions board, said if several workers come as part of the program they could be temporarily housed in assisted living suites that are empty.
LaPointe said vacant assisted living homes and an empty elementary school have been looked at for conversion into dormitories for workers, but with the hot real estate market and the cost of conversion they would be too expensive.
There is also vacant land on the Pavilions property where dormitory-style housing could be built, but that is a long-term capital project idea with no real plans, LaPointe said.
