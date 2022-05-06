TRAVERSE CITY — After a second fire station closure in two weeks, Traverse City firefighters are calling on the community to show support for the addition of three new firefighter positions in the city’s 2022-23 budget.
On Thursday, staffing shortages pushed the Traverse City Fire Department to shutter one of its stations for the day for the second time in two weeks. When staff is limited, the present staff convenes at the downtown station, rather than leaving one or two firefighters at a station alone, said city firefighter Jake Steichen.
Steichen, president of the Traverse City Firefighters’ Association, said several factors led to the closure of the department’s second station on Thursday, including prolonged absences and recent staff departures.
However, Steichen said the overarching reason for the closures is the fact that there are too few firefighter positions to cover all the city's needs and account for spontaneous absences or departures without relying on overtime. The city has 15 budgeted firefighter positions.
Since 2019, Steichen said firefighters have been raising concern over the staffing model at TCFD. He lamented that the city commission and city management made promises to look into the issue but have yet to tangibly address it, he said.
Over the past two years, the city fire department received one firefighter and an administrative assistant, said City Manager Marty Colburn. The 2022-23 city budget proposal includes a request from the Fire Department Chief Jim Tuller for three more firefighters, Colburn said.
Colburn said the city has to review all 10 of their departments’ requests when creating the yearly budget and weigh what the city’s most immediate needs are and how they will maintain any new budgetary items or positions they create.
“We don't just fill a request, we evaluate what the most immediate needs are and how to find a balance of all the different services that we provide,” Colburn said.
Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department already has a mutual aid agreement with TCFD, so the two agencies often assist the other with emergency calls, said Grand Traverse Metro Assistant Chief Brian Belcher.
The department, which serves Acme, East Bay and Garfield townships, hasn’t had to step up its mutual aid to the city as a result of Station 2 being closed, Belcher said. Grand Traverse Metro firefighters are ready to respond when needed.
“We’re happy to help any of our neighbors when they need it,” he said.
Steichen posted about the closure on the Traverse City Firefighters L646 Facebook page as a public service announcement, which led to a lot of people reaching out with questions and concerns, Steichen said. This morning, he also posted an invitation to the public to speak at the City Commission's meeting on May 16 to demand changes for the fire department from the city.
“From the firefighters' standpoint, we've done everything we can do,” Steichen said. “And we're still gonna respond, we're still gonna go to work and work as hard as we can to provide the best service possible. But real change is going to have to come from the voice of the taxpayers.”
As previously reported, a shortage of applicants for firefighter positions has also contributed to short-staffing among fire departments across Michigan. Some attribute the decline in interest to the loss of generous benefits, the risks of the job, low pay and odd working hours. Full-time firefighters work 24 hours with 48-hour breaks.
Other states, such as Georgia, California and Colorado, have recently faced staffing shortages at fire departments as well. In February, California state senators introduced a bill titled “The Fixing the Firefighter Shortage Act of 2022” that would require the state's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to maintain minimum staffing levels, among other things, ahead of the state’s wildfire season.
Recently, several townships have directed American Rescue Plan Act funds toward fire departments while other state grants are covering the costs for new firefighter trainees enrolled at the Northwest Regional Fire Training Center, as previously reported. The money comes from MiLEAP, which in turn came from the Michigan Department of Labor and Education.
Colburn said the city is likely to use its “limited amount” of ARPA funds towards water issues, infrastructure and other projects that fall in line with the city commission’s goals.
Firefighters don’t like the idea of shutting down stations and they often make personal sacrifices to ensure that doesn’t happen, but sometimes keeping both city stations open is impossible, Steichen said. And there are more concerns about how the summer will pan out with the expected influx of tourists.
“We would love to be just quiet and do our job without raising a fuss but we see the issues,” Steichen said. “We’re fearful of having to make decisions of life and death based on a compromised staffing mode …. We've been very fortunate and lucky to make it all work and we're fearful for the day that it doesn't.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.