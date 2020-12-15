TRAVERSE CITY — Staff shortages struck northern Michigan's largest school once again, causing another in-person education shutdown and a shift to remote learning.
Traverse City Area Public Schools officials announced Tuesday that the district's two middle schools will begin virtual teaching and learning Wednesday through Dec. 22. TCAPS begins its holiday break Dec. 23, and that break has been extended one day through Jan. 4.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner told board of education trustees Monday night that a middle school shutdown was a possibility because of an increasing number of teachers and bus drivers who were either ill or in quarantine because of potential COVID-19 exposure. VanWagoner said the pandemic's second surge and the beginning of flu seasons lessened the district's available staff to a point where operations could not continue safely.
K-5 and K-12 special education programs will continue in-person.
Trustees, in a 5-1 vote Monday, approved continuing high school education remote through the 22nd despite Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's order that extended virtual education through only Dec. 20. President Sue Kelly, who voted "yes," said bringing high schoolers back in person for just two days would be an "exercise in futility."
Both a shortage in transportation staff and substitute teachers drove VanWagoner's decision Tuesday.
The move "had to be made," VanWagoner said, adding that there would be no dispatchers or mechanics in the bus garage.
"With this weather, if a bus breaks down, we'd have nobody for it," he said.
The shortage is not getting easier, VanWagoner said. Although the fill rate for substitute teachers at the elementary schools reached 91 percent recently, the middle school was still in the low 80s.
Fifty-five teachers were out Monday with nine vacancies unfilled. Tuesday saw 54 teachers out, but there were still nine spots left unfilled — five of those at West Middle School. Principals, classroom aides, central office staff and other employees left their regular responsibilities to cover openings, VanWagoner said.
Amanda Malinao, a mother of a West student, said the inconsistency of switching between in-person and online learning is "a little frustrating." But Milanao, an office manager for an in-home healthcare company experiencing its own staffing shortages, partly understands why the decision was made.
"But when they closed down a while ago, it was because of staffing. So I guess I just don't understand why they went back when staffing was still an issue," she said.
VanWagoner said they'd hope to make it through the end of the week.
"It started to fall apart on us in the last couple of days," VanWagoner said. "We knew it was coming. We're trying to have our kids in school, but it can all be destroyed in the matter of a day."
Executive Director of Human Resources Cindy Berck said they continue to recruit substitute staff and are working with building principals to continue face-to-face instruction in the future.
"We've got a lot of current employees that have helped us out in a pinch in the last several weeks," Berck said. "When I say we need all hands on deck, it has been all hands on deck."
Board Vice President Jeff Leonhardt suggested Monday that the entire K-12 student body move to virtual learning next week and even as far into the first couple weeks of January. Leonhardt believes travel during the holiday break will result in more spread of the virus.
"I don't think we're taking this seriously," Leonhardt said. "It's our job, it's our responsibility to make this decision, and I don't even know if the information we're getting from the state, local and health professionals is helping us."
One hope to help with the staffing shortage is on the horizon, however.
State legislators are considering passing a bill that would allow retired teachers, bus drivers, staff and administrators interested in filling a substitute position without affecting their retirement pay. VanWagoner said the measure was passed by the state Senate and has been pushed directly to the House floor.
"That's really teed up there and ready for them to pass," VanWagoner said.
Legislators are also considering another bill that get rid of the requirement that a sub have at least 60 college credits. That would only last through the end of the 2020-21 school year. If passed, anyone with a high school diploma could fill in as a sub. VanWagoner said it is questionable if that legislation will make it through the lame-duck session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.