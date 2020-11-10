TRAVERSE CITY — A staff shortage at Traverse City Area Public Schools forced officials to shut down face-to-face instruction at the district's two middle schools and three high schools.
Traverse City East and West Middle schools along with West Senior High, Central and Traverse City High School will shift to remote learning through the end of the week. District officials said the closures will be reevaluated Friday, but the plan is to return to school Monday if possible.
Superintendent John VanWagoner said Monday such a closure was a possibility after seven in-district COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday and Monday. VanWagoner told TCAPS Board of Education trustees an estimated 200 people had been quarantined, and he said Tuesday many of those are teachers, bus drivers and food service workers.
Although the elementary schools will remain open, VanWagoner said they are close to being shuttered as well.
The closures also will allow Grand Traverse County Health Department officials to conduct thorough contact tracing of those exposed to the virus. VanWagoner said Monday health department workers are overwhelmed because of the volume of possible exposures.
VanWagoner said the increased transmission rate seems to be coming from outside school walls and that the closure does not have anything to do with outbreaks within buildings or classrooms.
“While it has been our goal to have students in school face-to-face as much as possible this year, we must also deal with the current realities, which include a spike in COVID-19 cases in the community and staffing shortages in key areas, like noon duty aides, bus drivers, and guest teachers,” VanWagoner said.
Individuals determined to be in close contact with an infected person will be contacted by health department officials.
