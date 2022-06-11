TRAVERSE CITY — Eva Belovich isn’t sure how many people in her life know that she’s deaf.
It’s something she’s hidden for years, but after graduating from St. Francis High School and looking back on the gaps she’s closed throughout her time as a K-12 student, she feels more ready than ever to share that part of herself. She feels that her story is important.
“I definitely have a hard time telling people,” Belovich said. “But I mean, it’s just part of me. I can’t really change that.”
Amy Belovich, Eva’s mother, noticed Eva’s development began lagging behind a typical infant’s by the time her daughter was 1. Eva didn’t babble like other babies or say as many words, and she appeared to respond to only a few sounds.
Amy searched answers but often ran into dead ends. She went to doctors looking for an explanation or begging them to test her daughter, but she was turned away and told it was probably nothing.
Finally, Amy was able to get Eva’s hearing tested when she was 2 years old. The results showed that Eva has a mutation in her connexin 26 gene, which impacts the function of her cochlea, causing her to be profoundly deaf.
Amy was relieved when they got the diagnosis.
“Then I, being the person I am, can have a plan,” Amy said.
Eva is one of the few people born with this genetic mutation who can actually benefit from cochlear implants, which mimic natural hearing and replace the function of the cochlea. After more testing, she was able to get the first one in her right ear just a couple months after her diagnosis and the second in her left ear at age 4.
Kids hearing with cochlear implants for the first time is the stuff of sentimental, tearjerker YouTube videos. Remembering that moment for Eva had Amy choked up over a decade later.
“We went back to the hotel room … and I looked at her and she realized that I was talking to her,” Amy said. “It was the first time that she realized that I was talking to her.”
“It was just really cool,” she said after a long pause.
With the implants in — which Eva calls her “ears” — and a new world of sound to get accustomed to, Eva had to catch up on her speech acquisition. She returned to Ann Arbor every weekend for speech therapy and attended a preschool for the hearing impaired through her Intermediate School District.
While Eva was behind other students in reading due to her late start in hearing and speech, she was a bright child and was eager to catch up to her peers.
But many of her early elementary school teachers treated her as though they equated her auditory deficiency with a cognitive deficiency. They made her feel that she was hopelessly behind her peers, leaving her humiliated and ashamed of being deaf.
“Third grade was when I really became self-aware that I was actually different from everybody else,” Eva said. “My old cochlear implants wrapped around my ears, so people could see them, and I felt like everybody was staring at me because the teachers kind of made it clear to me that I was different.”
She became self-conscious of her cochlear implants and began wearing her hair down or in a low ponytail that covered her ears every day to keep others from seeing them, a habit that she kept until her sophomore year of high school when she received smaller, more discrete cochlear implants. She also resolved to avoid asking people to repeat herself, or do anything else that may allude to her auditory deficiency.
In fourth grade, Eva started at the TCAPS Montessori School, where Amy teaches. There, she thrived in the smaller classrooms and with teachers that knew her better.
But she held onto the fact that she was deaf as something to hide from others. She isolated herself and struggled to trust that others would treat her with kindness if they found out. She was caught up on her reading by the end of elementary school, but her confidence still suffered in middle and high school as she waited at every turn for someone to critique her.
“I feel like for the rest of my life, I’m still gonna remember those times where the teachers didn’t let me have the opportunity to improve as much as I could,” Eva said. “I just always think everybody’s going to be like that automatically.”
What made things worse was a series of bad experiences with a dance team that she eventually quit in eighth grade. Other girls on the team excluded her during practices, teased her about the cochlear implants and blamed her when their routine went poorly.
Her freshman year at St. Francis High School, Eva decided to try out for the cheerleading team. She remembers crying in the car before heading in to the first tryout. She feared she it would be a repeat of the dance team.
It wasn’t.
Instead, cheer was a healing experience for Eva. Being on the team helped her develop more trust in other people and feel more comfortable socializing. Most of the girls didn’t know she was deaf and the ones who did treated her kindly anyway.
“I remember my implant got knocked off onto the ground and I was, like, freaking out,” Eva said. “But then one of the girls picked it up for me … and she just placed it back on my head and she didn’t tell anyone and I was super thankful for that.”
At the end-of-season cheerleading team banquet her sophomore year, Eva received two awards — one for her sense of humor and another for being a social butterfly. It was one of the first times that she felt others saw her for who she was, as more than just a deaf girl.
Eva excelled in school, and as her confidence was building she felt comfortable talking about being deaf with her teacher Bridget Thuente after a lesson Thuente gave on deafness. After Eva confided in her, the two developed a closer bond that made Eva feel good that a teacher could know about her being deaf and not treat her as lesser.
“Before I even knew she had the cochlear implants, I thought she was a hard worker and very determined in doing well in school,” Thuente said. “But after I learned of her past and her cochlear implants, I just felt more proud of her for all that she’s accomplished.”
Eva graduated with St. Francis’s class of 2022 on May 27. She plans on attending Northwestern Michigan College for one year and then going on to study pre-med at Michigan State University.
About two weeks out from the last day of her K-12 career, Eva thinks back to the third grader who felt misunderstood and doubted and is grateful for the support from family and friends that has helped her cover the distance. She is still working on giving herself credit for what accomplished and the perseverance she’s had to have.
She wants to learn sign language and become an otolaryngologist; a specialist focused on the ears, nose and throat and who does cochlear implant surgeries.
“I have this vision,” Eva said.
“A parent’s like, ‘I don’t know if we should do this,’”
“And then I just whip out my ears and say, ‘I have them. They’ll be fine.’”
