BEULAH — Kirk Jones couldn’t promise bees buzzing would be among the sound measured at his meadery and winery during a meeting of the Homestead Township Board, but did say an academic engineer would be measuring all noise — human, ambient and perhaps even bee wings.
“We have professional meters and a calibrator,” Jones said. “We have an NMC college teacher who will be measuring, we have four or five locations for ambient sound and we’ll stream our music at the same level we’ve been playing it this summer and last summer.”
Tuesday’s meeting, billed as a “noise simulation demonstration” on Homestead Township’s website, is open to the public and is the latest development in an ongoing conflict over a noise ordinance which Jones contends was passed to target his business.
Jones, with his wife, Sharon, owns St. Ambrose Cellars on Pioneer Road, which often hosts weddings, civic events and fundraisers, sometimes featuring live music.
A few neighbors have complained about the noise, while others living in the same area say they either don’t hear the music or don’t mind it.
When Jones was stung in October of that year with a $125 ticket for violating the township’s noise ordinance, he fought the ordinance in court, arguing the ordinance — which prohibits disturbing the repose of a person of normal sensitivities — was unconstitutionally vague.
The ticket, written by the township’s noise ordinance officer John Brazaski during a wedding reception at the winery, has given rise to multiple lawsuits, a taxpayer-funded appeal, accusations against 85th District Court staff, and a request from the township that the judge in the case recuse himself, which was denied.
In February, a new township board — some elected on a platform of quelling quarrels with Jones and St. Ambrose — took up the issue during a trustee meeting with attorneys from two firms representing the township in attendance.
Jones also is suing the township for what he says is a Freedom of Information Act violation, tried to negotiate an out-of-court agreement with township officials and when that failed attor- neys on either side began researching further appeals.
Jones’ attorney, Frederik Stig-Nielsen, previously said he was hopeful sound readings, conducted in public by a professional sound engineer would bring clarity to issues argued in a civil lawsuit that has occupied the attention — and the finances — of Jones and township officials since 2019.
At last count Jones said he’d paid more than $10,000 in legal fees and township officials said they’d paid more than $50,000.
The meeting Tuesday will take place at the winery, 841 S. Pioneer Road, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Township board members, Jones and NMC sound engineering instructor Jonah Powell are scheduled to attend.
