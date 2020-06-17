HONOR — Attorneys for a winery owner fighting a noise ordinance on constitutional grounds, say township officials have put personal animosities above the community good.
“If you have been attending township meetings, and if you have been following this, you would realize that it is a limited group of persons who are trying to essentially hijack the township board for their own means,” said Frederik Stig-Nielsen, an attorney with Jesse L. Williams Law and Advocacy Center in Benzonia.
Williams agreed.
“They’ve lost track of the interest of the community over their own personal issues,” Williams said, of Homestead Township Board members, “and that is unfortunate.”
The attorneys represent Kirk Jones, owner of St. Ambrose Cellars on Pioneer Road in Beulah, and their comments follow years of tension between Jones and Homestead Township officials.
Jones says the noise ordinance targets his business; reached by phone Tuesday, Homestead Township Supervisor John Hancock had no comment, citing ongoing litigation.
An attorney for Homestead Township, Christopher Patterson, said those issues had not been brought to his attention.
Court action stems from a noise ordinance violation ticket Jones received in October.
The township’s noise enforcement officer, John Brazaski, wrote the $125 ticket after responding to a complaint of live music coming from the winery during a wedding reception last fall.
Jones fought the ticket in 85th District Court, Stig-Nielsen argued the ordinance was “unconstitutionally vague” and Probate Court Judge John Mead agreed.
In his Feb. 14 decision, Mead cited the testimony of Brazaski and Homestead Township Supervisor John Hancock.
“The testimony of both Mr. Hancock and Mr. Brazaski demonstrates that the public really is not put on fair notice as to what conduct is prohibited under the Noise Ordinance,” Meads order reads. “Moreover, the language encourages arbitrary and discriminatory enforcement based on subjective, not objective, enforcement.”
Homestead Township is appealing Mead’s decision and hired outside counsel from downstate to assist, a development which has received criticism on social media and which Williams was quick to remark on.
“The people making this decision are not spending money out of their own pocket,” Williams said. “It’s interesting that they had to go beyond their own counsel.”
Homestead Township, represented by Traverse City attorney Tom Grier, with Running, Wise and Ford, and William Fahey and Patterson, of Fahey, Schultz, Burzych and Rhodes, of Okemos, filed their appeal March 6.
It argues Mead erred by relying too heavily on testimony from Brazaski and Hancock; failed to apply applicable precedent; relied on inappropriate precedent; and erred by striking the ordinance down on subjective grounds.
“The bottom line is there are two Michigan Court of Appeals cases found to be good law,” Patterson said in a phone interview Tuesday. “So we don’t see any reason why those would be struck down now.
He previously told the Record-Eagle the reasonable person statute, which Homestead Township’s Noise Ordinance is based on, contains a level of complexity not addressed in the Judge’s decision.
Jones disagreed.
“Its nothing but minutia, legalese,” Jones said. “Basically the township cut and pasted language from other people’s ordinances is what they did, and all it does is create confusion.”
Stig-Nielsen’s written response to the appeal filed May 30 did address this issue, however.
“The reasonable person standard is not a life raft into which every drowning ordinance can climb simply by use of the word ‘reasonable,’” he wrote.
The Noise Ordinance states a violation has occurred when, “any loud noise or sound that disturbs the quiet, comfort or repose of a reasonable person of normal sensitivities.”
Judge Mead’s decision striking down the Noise Ordinance should stand, Stig-Nielsen said, because in order to abide by the rules, people need to understand what they mean and where they can be applied.
“Where is that person? Is that person in the vicinity of St. Ambrose? Is that person in downtown Honor? They don’t even have to be in the township to be annoyed,” Stig-Nielsen said.
Homestead Township attorneys filed a reply brief to Stig-Nielsen’s argument June 11, stating the language in the noise ordinance “closely mirrors” language which has previously withstood challenges in Michigan courts.
“St. Ambrose’s suggestion that the Township Noise Ordinance does not describe ‘what manner’ or ‘volume’ of sound production violated the ordinance is entirely without merit,” the reply brief states.
Both sides have requested oral arguments.
The next step is for a hearing, yet to be scheduled, in front of 19th Circuit Court Judge David Thompson, Stig-Nielsen said.
