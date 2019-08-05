TRAVERSE CITY — Sparing the life of a squirrel could prove costly for a Traverse City woman.
The 82-year-old somehow escaped with only minor scratches and bruises after flipping her car Sunday.
The woman was heading west on Washington Street toward Cass Avenue when she swerved to avoid hitting a squirrel, Traverse City Police Chief Jeffrey O'Brien said.
The woman, who was driving a 2009 Ford Fusion, instead ran into the back of a parked Honda CR-V, causing her car to flip upside down in front of the Robert P. Griffin Hall of Justice. A passerby helped the woman out of the car, O'Brien said. She declined medical care and was released with no serious injuries after being examined by emergency personnel.
TCPD officers issued the woman a ticket for driving without due care and caution, O'Brien said.
