TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office will offer four fraud awareness classes taught by community deputies from Oct. 17 through Oct. 19.
This past summer, police saw an increase in calls reporting online scams and frauds.
Some of these cases included $24,000 that was lost in attempts to purchase a cat on Facebook Marketplace, $1,400 in Meijer and eBay gift cards lost in attempts to purchase a boat and an elderly couple that lost more than $350,000 to an online scammer pretending to be an Apple employee, according to previous Record-Eagle reporting.
This issue is something that plagues people everywhere, Lt. Brandon Brinks said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month, citing that in the past year Michigan families and businesses have lost more than $181.6 million to cybercriminal activities.
“This month, take the time to educate yourself and your family about how to remain safe when interacting in the cyberworld,” Whitmer said in a press release.
These classes held by the sheriff’s office will include examples of cases handled by the deputies. Most of these cases have similar themes, Brinks noted. Often, scammers use fear as a tactic to make sure they get their money as quickly as possible.
“The goal is to educate citizens of our community on the potential dangers of fraud, and things to look for and be aware of,” Brinks said.
If they can help one or two people avoid fraud cases, that will help save everyone money. “We’re potentially saving thousands of dollars [in operational costs],” he pointed out.
Due to the limited space in the township halls, where the classes are taking place, Brinks said they are limiting each class to 30 people.
Those interested in attending should RSVP with the specific class date and location they wish to attend to bbrinks@gtsheriff.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.