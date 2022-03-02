SUTTONS BAY — Voters in Leelanau County’s District 3 will decide whether to keep Commissioner William Bunek in his seat or to end his 14-year run.
A special election May 3 comes after more than 60 volunteers fanned out across the district with recall petitions and collected 663 signatures — though some were disqualified — in three weeks time. A total of 513 signatures was needed.
“People were very eager and excited to move forward with this,” said Bingham Township resident Jackie Anderson, who started the recall effort.
Bunek, a Republican, faces Suttons Bay resident Lois Bahle, a Democrat, who will fill the partial term if elected. The term ends Jan. 1, 2023.
Bahle has run against Bunek in the last two elections. She could not be reached for comment.
District 3 is made up of most of Suttons Bay Township, including the village, and the northern section of Bingham Township.
The recall centers around Bunek’s effort to zero out the Early Childhood Services millage passed by voters in November 2019. At the September Leelanau County Commission executive session, Bunek made the recommendation to set the 2022 tax rate for the program at 0.000 mills. The rate was supported by the three other Republican members of the board.
“I feel like they’re trying to throw me out of office for lowering the tax rate and helping them out,” Bunek said this week.
The September move stunned the three Democrats on the board, who say they knew nothing about it before the meeting.
Bunek’s words defending his actions also stunned Leelanau residents, who sent emails to commissioners and showed up in numbers at the next commission meeting to protest the action in more than two hours of public comment.
Bunek at that time said the United States is a constitutional republic and when voters make a wrong decision, the county board is there to make sure that it doesn’t go on, that it’s the board’s responsibility to do the what’s right for the county.
“So you just said that if a public vote, a vote is taken and we think it’s wrong, it’s our job as a constitutional republic to nullify it,” Commissioner Gwenne Allgaier asked Bunek, as previously reported.
“Yes, that’s exactly right,” Bunek responded at the time.
His words angered many people, though he later said they were twisted by the media, misunderstood and taken out of context. The Sept. 14 meeting was recorded and can be viewed on the county website.
Anderson said it was those words, more than cutting the tax rate, that angered her. Overturning the will of the people is against every core democratic value, she said.
“Enough is enough,” Anderson said. “People want to see a return to common sense government.”
People often don’t feel like they can make changes at the state and federal levels, she said.
“But we can make a change here,” she said. “We don’t have to tolerate politics as usual.”
Bunek still stands by that assertion, saying he only meant to eliminate the tax for one year because he thought the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department had enough money in its coffers to carry the program for a year.
Getting the program up and running was delayed by the pandemic, resulting in unspent funds that would now be used to ramp up the program, which offers free services to children from 0-6-years-old, regardless of family income.
The decision to zero out the millage was reversed a week later at the commission’s regular meeting, though the program is now funded at a lesser tax rate than that approved by voters.
Bunek is in his 14th year on the Leelanau board, the last six of them as chair. He says he has mixed feelings about the recall but has a lot of people supporting him.
“But there were 700 people who signed the petition,” Bunek said.
Even so, he said he thinks he will prevail.
“I think I’m doing a good job leading this commission,” he said. “I think the commission has made many good strides.”
Recall petition language was approved unanimously in October by the three-member county election commission. Bunek appealed the decision in 13th Circuit Court and was denied.
Once recall language on a petition is deemed clear and factual by the election commission, the petitioner has 60 days to gather signatures equal to 25 percent of the number of votes cast in the last general election.
The timeline begins on the date the first signature is collected, but the petition must be turned into the county clerk within 180 days, who then has has 35 days to validate the signatures. If there are enough valid signatures, an election is held.
