TRAVERSE CITY — Throughout December, Traverse City residents spent their days searching Google for “holiday,” “skiing,” “COVID-19 vaccine” and “puppies.”
But on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. “sour cream” made its move.
Traverse City residents have searched for the words “sour cream” on Google more than any other U.S. metropolitan area — by far — within the past seven days according to Trends data. Often residents have included the words “meme” or “Cousin Jenny’s” in their searches.
You might have seen it on TV.
Maybe even heard Cousin Jenny’s Cornish Pasties founder Jerilyn De Boer on the radio.
On Reddit.com, a news aggregation site, there was a post on the Traverse City subreddit from a resident of Wexford County, /u/shakin_the_bacon.
“Out of the loop here. What is going on regarding sour cream?”
The top comment from /u/tinkertron5000 is: “My wife just explained the whole situation to me last night. Who puts sour cream on a pasty?”
Tee See Tee is selling a T-shirt that reads “SOUR CREAMS — NO GRAVIES” with a logo for Cousin Jenny’s in the center.
A quick trip onto the popular Overheard in Traverse City Facebook page is now flooded with popular memes with references to sour cream.
“One does not simply forget about the sour cream,” reads text over the face of Lord of the Rings’ Sean Bean.
So you might be wondering what many did: What was this about?
The memes started appearing one Saturday evening when a Traverse City resident — Rhonda Lee Randall — took her frustration to the page to express that Cousin Jenny’s forgot to include sour cream in her order.
Randall’s post said she ordered extra sour cream with her pasty at Cousin Jenny’s, and the restaurant got her order wrong. Instead of a ramekin on the side with sour cream, she received two ramekins of gravy.
“It became, like, sour cream is like more important than the pandemic, or let’s make humor about this,” De Boer said. “They weren’t making fun of her, because most people don’t even know who she was.”
De Boer says there was even a poll somewhere on Facebook that had gravy beating sour cream as the better side for the pasty.
“I thought, well, maybe those two gravies that we gave her, maybe they can bid on those, and maybe the money that they make, they can take to the homeless or, they can donate it to kind of some church or, or somebody that needs it,” De Boer said.
Then De Boer broke her silence. She put out a post that the restaurant was offering extra sour cream for the rest of the week. Sales surged. One customer even purchased a $50 gift certificate to Cousin Jenny’s for Randall so she could come back.
Many came forward to De Boer, and to Randall, for finding something to laugh about amid a pandemic that has claimed the lives of 43 residents of Grand Traverse County and 326,000 nationally.
Randall deleted the post, but the saga continued. Randall did not let the fun end on a sour note, and responded: “I have no fighting words! My vexation is over and has been! May you all enjoy a very Merry Christmas!”
She did not return requests for comment.
