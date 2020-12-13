KINCHELOE — Kinross Correctional Facility, a minimum and medium security state prison east of Interstate 75 in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, incarcerates about 1,600 people.
By Dec. 10, 1,129 people held there had tested positive for COVID-19, state data shows.
One of those is Patricia Hicks’ 59-year-old son.
“We usually talk every week but I hadn’t heard from him in three weeks,” said Hicks, who lives in Traverse City. “When he finally did call for Thanksgiving, he was so weak he had to hang up the call. He couldn’t stand up and hold the phone anymore.”
Arthur Edwin Anderson — his mom calls him “Eddy” — is serving a five-year sentence for a third offense domestic violence conviction.
The pair have had their issues, she said, but intense counseling Anderson received at Kinross appears to be helping. Hicks said she can hear the change in her son’s voice.
“I’m just beside myself with worry,” Hicks said. “It’s not just my son I’m concerned about, it’s the other men in there, too. These guys might be in prison but they’re doing their time and they’re still human beings. They’re still somebody’s son.”
Anderson’s earliest release date is listed by MDOC as Feb. 27 and Hicks said she expects him to be paroled to a re-entry house sometime in March.
A new National Academies of Sciences report advises that prison staff identify virus-negative candidates for early release, after the Journal of the American Medical Association called prisons “epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.”
A second wave in Upper Peninsula prisons
The Michigan Department of Corrections operates 31 prisons, six are in the U.P., and case infection data shows Hicks’ concerns are well placed.
The disease has hit the northern region’s corrections community particularly hard, said Chris Gautz, MDOC spokesperson. Hundreds of corrections staff and more than 3,000 people incarcerated in U.P. prisons have tested positive for the virus.
No U.P. prison staff have died of COVID-19 as of Dec. 10, though the disease is responsible for the deaths of eight people incarcerated in the U.P., seven of whom were housed at Kinross, MDOC data shows.
The first documented case in Chippewa County — and the first case reported by MDOC — was in March of a man incarcerated inside Kinross, the MDOC, working with the Chippewa County Health Department, previously announced.
“We share information and talk frequently,” Gautz said, of the MDOC’s relationship with county health departments. While the health department conducts contract tracing for prison cases, the MDOC assists by reviewing security camera footage to identify close contacts.
Hicks’s own health is precarious — she was recently hospitalized for a gastro-intestinal issue — and since her son’s June 2019 incarceration, hasn’t been strong enough to make the 160-mile trip for an in-person visit.
Even if she were able, that’s no longer possible.
MDOC responds with testing plan, social warnings
MDOC ceased in-person visiting March 13, canceling not only visits by family members and friends of those incarcerated but of prison volunteers and tour groups, too.
This was a quick-acting preventative measure, Gautz said, aimed at forestalling the situation the MDOC finds itself in now.
Regularly testing the system’s 40,000 incarcerated people and caring for the 17,232 who have tested positive for the virus — nearly 8,000 of whom have active cases of the disease, state data shows.
“Its pretty obvious its not the inmates who are bringing this thing into the prison,” Hicks said — an observation Gautz did not dispute.
MDOC administrators are doing all they can to keep the virus out, Gautz said. The department repeatedly messages corrections staff on the importance of lifestyle precautions — wearing a mask, frequent hand-washing, avoiding large gatherings — in a daily phone call between staff in Lansing and prison wardens.
Accusations the outbreak at Kinross was exacerbated by an off-site retirement party for a corrections staffer have not been confirmed by the MDOC or by Acting Warden Mike Brown.
Instead, Gautz said the department has been both aggressive and proactive in trying to stop the spread in all MDOC facilities.
Michigan is one of only four states —Ohio, Texas and Tennessee are the others, information from The Marshall Project shows — conducting weekly tests of staff and those incarcerated in an effort to find asymptomatic cases.
The state conducts about 40,000 tests per week, and had surpassed 400,000 total tests by the first week of December, state data shows.
“I know what the obvious answer is, what people will point to,” Gautz said, of how the virus is getting into MDOC’s prisons.
The social behavior of corrections staff, he added, “is not something we can mandate when they’re not on the clock.”
A collective bargaining agreement in effect through 2021 between the state and MCO-SEIU, the union representing corrections officers, bears this out.
A history of budgetary-based management
Kinross opened in 1977, after barracks and other buildings at an aging U.S. Air Force Base were refurbished. In 2015, Kinross relocated to Hiawatha Correctional, which had been closed since 2009.
The decision was largely financial — the revamped Air Force Base had a larger perimeter to secure, for example, and higher utility costs, MDOC records show.
What was supposed to be an improvement over traditional cellblocks — the open dormitory building style — could actually be helping spread the virus.
“We’re studying that,” Gautz said. “We’ve had outbreaks in all of the different styles, but in terms of Kinross, these guys are all low level prisoners, they don’t need to be behind a locked door, they’re not an extreme security risk. With an airborne virus, the open style could certainly be a factor.”
There is no “good” place to be if you’re experiencing COVID symptoms; but prison, Hicks said, feels to her as if it must be one of the worst.
Her son told her his muscles felt so weak, some days he couldn’t get out of bed or brush his teeth. His bones ached. Hicks writes letters to her son twice per week, but said with so many staff out sick with COVID, a month passed during which none of her letters got through.
(MDOC changed their prisoner mail policy in October, which may have caused delays, an internal memo shows.)
The prison kitchen, staffed almost completely with those incarcerated, wasn’t able to prepare hot meals because there weren’t enough people well enough to cook.
“In all of our prisons the prisoners work in the kitchens,” Gautz said. “We’ve had prisoners who work in food service test positive. Sometimes that means a change from hot meals to cold meals, because there’s a shortage of staff. I believe they (Kinross) are on that cold menu currently.”
Anderson told his mother medical care for the virus in prison is a daily multi-vitamin and Tylenol. Gautz confirmed this is MDOC’s primary treatment for those who are either experiencing COVID symptoms, or who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive.
There are prison infirmaries, but there’s not one ventilator across the state’s entire prison system —“That’s one thing we don’t have,” Gautz said — and while policy is to transfer those with the most severe cases of the disease to local hospitals, in practice that is problematic.
Not because of security concerns, but rather because the hospitals don’t have open beds, are short on staff, or both.
Contingency hospitalization plan activated
“In the U.P. there are about 60 critical care beds — not 60 for prisons, 60 for the entire Upper Peninsula,” Gautz said. “When the second wave hit, we heard from hospitals that if we started having prisoners who needed hospitalization, there would be no place to put them.”
There are 59 intensive care unit hospital beds in the U.P., the state’s coronavirus tracker shows.
As of Dec. 9, 56 of those beds were occupied, a continuation of a worrisome trend that began earlier this fall.
“We are the safety net hospital for the Upper Peninsula,” Gar Atkinson, of Northern Michigan Hospital System in Marquette, said during a November press conference.
Capacity outside Marquette is limited, Atchison said — War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie, the closest hospital to Kinross, has six ICU beds.
“It is a concern for us when we hit capacity in region six and downstate are full, what’s going to happen then?”
MDOC officials asked themselves the same question and did an inventory of the medical history of everyone incarcerated in the U.P., Gautz said.
Those with underlying health conditions that could make them susceptible to serious illness or death if they contracted the disease were flagged, and some were transferred to facilities downstate.
“We tried to map out which prisoners might take a serious turn and we moved them downstate, mostly to Macomb,” Gautz said. “In the event that some of these guys got sick, they would be able to be treated.”
“The goal here,” he added, “was just to provide the best possible care for the prisoners and to be a help to our partners in community hospitals.”
Hicks said that does not alleviate the worry she feels for her son and for other inmates at risk for a death sentence not from their convictions but from the virus.
“We need prison reform but I’m just one tiny lady,” she said.
