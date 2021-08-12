TRAVERSE CITY — Back-to-back nights of severe thunderstorms across northern Lower Michigan left the landscape both soaked and scarred.
Strong wind gusts ripped trees to shreds. Fast-moving water tore apart highways. Hillsides turned into mudslides. Fruit trees threw off their bounties. Power outages left upward of 100,000 area residents in darkness. And that was just the first bout Tuesday night.
A rain-doused landscape braced for more of the same the next night.
Severe thunderstorms rocked across the region both Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, a one-two punch that clobbered the area. Experts say these types of extreme weather events may become more frequent, even across the typically temperate Upper Great Lakes.
Tuesday’s late-night storms brought torrential rainfall and strong wind to the region, but the most-targeted spot was the Alden area where as much as 8 inches of rain fell over the course of about two hours.
A large section of Alden Highway collapsed when the culverts at Finch Creek failed in the raging runoff flow. Two firefighters received minor injuries when the firetruck they were in fell through the same highway because of a washout; one was taken to a hospital for treatment.
South Torch Lake Fire & Rescue Chief Paul Fabiano said the crew was in the midst of eight storm-related calls ranging from flooded basements and downed trees, to washed-out roads and a mud slide that damaged the integrity of a hillside house.
“They had just driven through there 10 minutes before on their way to the call, and they were on their way back,” Fabiano said. “They saw what they thought was a shadow, but they got closer and it looked like a pothole.”
The firetruck struck the pothole and immediately broke an axle, he said, then the highway gave way beneath the weight of the vehicle. It left the first responders inside the heavy truck and teetering on the edge of the fallen highway with a deep ravine below — held in place by a single, emergency railing.
“If it hadn’t been for that guardrail, the truck probably would have flipped over into the ditch,” Fabiano said.
Despite the $650,000 emergency vehicle being out of commission, the chief said the crew all agreed it was better for them to experience the collapse instead of a resident in a normal-sized car becoming caught in the fray. Somebody else may have been more easily swept away, he said.
Nearby resident Pami Sprague on Wednesday surveyed the damage to her land along Finch Creek.
“The creek’s waters have been high before,” she said, “but it has never been this bad.”
Sprague later found a pop container wedged 5 feet up in a tree. “We think the water level was as high as that bottle and was left behind by the current,” she said. “It wasn’t there yesterday.”
Road workers have plenty of fixes — expensive ones — to make after they found washouts on both sides of Torch Lake, said Dale Farrier, Antrim County Road Commission office manager.
“We’re still assessing damage. Now that it’s daylight we are finding more and more spots,” he said Wednesday morning.
In Torch River village, a clearcut site for a contested RV park washed out for the fifth time in two years and this time, the sediment made its way past the neighbor’s yard and into surface waters beyond.
“This time it not only took my yard out but crossed River Road and went into the wetland, ending up in Torch River,” said Terry Roote.
Roote belongs to the Torch Elk Skegemog Alliance that sued the RV park developer for various reasons, including claims of environmental degradation. Group President Tim Smith said such damaging storms seem to happen more and more often each year, and it’s high time to improve growth plans to handle those changes.
“These storms are more ferocious and the downpours keep coming,” Smith said. “The old standards for water retention just aren’t applicable anymore.”
Records show Tuesday’s string of thunderstorms dumped between 4 and 5 inches of rain in a little more than two hours across other hard-hit areas in Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties.
Wednesday night’s storms were less severe and brought less rainfall, after the day’s most severe forecast thunderstorms tracked north into the Eastern Upper Peninsula.
This week’s abnormally humid conditions left the area primed for the damaging storms to roll through and wreak havoc along their path, said Tim Locker, meteorologist at the National Weather Service station in Gaylord.
“We’ve had a lot of storms lately. It’s been abnormally wet,” he said.
Climatologist Harold Brooks, of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Severe Storms Laboratory, said changes in humidity are happening worldwide and that will continue to exacerbate the growing frequency of severe weather events.
“Dew points have gone up because as the planet is warming, there is more water evaporating out of the oceans and that leads to more energy for storms, and more rain to fall out,” he said.
Among the indicators of climate change are how rainfall patterns have and continue to shift, Brooks said.
“We do know there’s an increase in the fraction of rain that happens in the heaviest rain events,” he said, adding that in laymen’s terms, it means “the heaviest rain events have become heavier.”
Record-Eagle correspondent Joanie Moore contributed to this article.
