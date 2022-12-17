TRAVERSE CITY — Many parts of northwest Michigan can expect a white Christmas next week.
The heavy band of lake effect snow that hit the region Friday afternoon — and subsequent snow showers expected throughout the rest of this weekend — is likely to stick around for a while, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Gaylord said.
More is likely to come as the week goes on.
Traverse City and the Leelanau Peninsula are expected to be among the hardest hit by the weather system rolling through the area Saturday. Total weekend accumulation could reach up to half a foot in places, said Sean Christensen, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
After that passes, warm water temperatures in Lake Michigan and freezing air temperatures will continue to provide the right conditions for continued snow showers spread out over multiple days.
At this point, the National Weather Service is projecting a 75-90 percent chance that there will still be at least an inch of snow on the ground Dec. 25, which is how NWS defines a “white Christmas.”
“I would say this year is very favorable for that,” Christensen said.
The westerly, low-pressure system this weekend is expected to hit the Traverse City area mid-afternoon Saturday, and will start to move further inland by evening.
The continued snowfall is also likely to affect holiday travel plans throughout the week, Christensen said.
“Always take caution with travel,” he said. “Make sure you give yourself plenty of time, and slow down.”
Heavy snowfall is expected to hit not only most of the state by Christmas, but also many parts of the nation, according to projections from NWS.
That includes between a 95-99 percent chance of a white Christmas along a large swath of the northern states, including most of the northeastern seaboard, from Pennsylvania to Maine. Across from Lake Michigan, most of Wisconsin is gearing up for an equal likelihood of snow covering.
Those conditions also stretch further west, encompassing most Northern Plains and Rocky Mountains states from Minnesota, to Idaho, and southwards toward Colorado. Higher altitude areas along the border of Arizona and New Mexico will also be affected.
A forecast earlier this week from the agency also predicts “very cold Arctic air masses will envelop the nation” during the two-week period surrounding the holiday.
Despite a long stretch of relatively bare ground for several weeks, Traverse City is sitting just above average in terms of total snowfall so far this season.
Aided in large part by a heavy mid-November snowfall, the area has seen approximately 20 inches of total accumulation so far. That’s compared to about a 17-inch average by this time of the year, according to the National Weather Service.
Traverse City saw its snowiest Christmas Day in 1995, when 7.4 inches fell. However, 1989 saw the greatest total snow depth, at nearly two feet deep. That’s based on observations from Cherry Capital Airport and the cooperative observing station at Munson Medical Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.